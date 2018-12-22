By

Carolina Skiff® Partners with Make-A-Wish® Michigan to Help One Boy’s Dream Come True

Georgia-based boat builder Carolina Skiff® partnered with Make-A-Wish® Michigan to surprise one young man, Brooks, with his dream boat ahead of the holiday season.

At the surprise unveiling, several representatives fromMake-A-Wish attended, including Ashley Sanregret, the foundation’s Communications & Outreach Manager. She said the boat’s reveal to Brooks was one of the most moving Make-A-Wish surprises she’s ever witnessed.

“All of our wishes are really unique, and we never know what the next wish is going to be,” said Sanregret.“This is really cool because it’s a wish that will keep on giving — to be able to be out with his family on his boat.”

Brooks, who loves being on the water and fishing, was totally shocked when he saw his new boat for the first time – a Carolina Skiff 15 JV CC. The boat was made possible through the support of Carolina Skiff, Suzuki, which supplied the outboard motor, and YachtClub Trailers.

“We are proud and thrilled to be able to participate in something like this,” said Ray Smith of Carolina Skiff as Brooks sat beaming in his new boat. “To see the smile on [his] face, it’s priceless.”

With the Michigan winter already in full swing, Brooks said he is going to wait until Summer to officially launch his new boat.

“I’ll hang out in it, sit in it, get a feel for it,” Brooks said. “And come this summer, I won’t be home much.”

Carolina Skiff is so thankful it could join Make-A-Wish Michigan to help Brooks’ dream come true.

Carolina Skiff, LLC®, iscurrently the number one boat brand in retail sales of outboard-poweredfiberglass boats, 24-feet and under. Brands: Carolina Skiff boats, Sea Chaserboats, Fun Chaser Deck Boats, and Fun Chaser Pontoon boats.

See the full line of Carolina Skiff and Sea Chaser boats at carolinaskiff.com. With 60 different options and models, you can use the Build A Boat feature. On the website, you can find a dealer, request a catalog and more. Check out the loyal following of Carolina Skiff fans and owners on Facebook.

Original Source: SportsmansLifestyle.com