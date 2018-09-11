By

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sept. 10, 2018

Carolina Skiff to Host Three-Month Photo Contest Beginning Sept. 10 through Nov. 30, with Fan Voting in December.

The popular boat manufacturer to give winners free branded swag.

Carolina Skiff® is excited to announce its “Family, Fishing & Fun” photo contest!

Beginning Monday, Sept. 10 and running through Nov. 30, 2018, Carolina Skiff, Sea Chaser® and Fun Chaser® fans can post their “Family, Fishing & Fun” themed pictures on Instagram or Facebook for a chance to win free Carolina Skiff swag. Simply tag @carolinaskiffllc on Instagram or direct message [DM] photos to Carolina Skiff on Facebook.

To qualify, images must contain a Carolina Skiff brand boat and meet the theme for each month. September’s theme is “Family,” October’s theme is “Fishing” and November’s theme is “Fun.”

After each month, Carolina Skiff will choose its favorite five photos, with the winners receiving some free swag. Then in December, the top 15 photos will be posted online for fans to vote and choose their favorite. Fans can vote once per day through Dec. 31, with the winner announced in the New Year.

Additionally, finalists can spread the word and promote voting by sharing the photo contest online for the entire month of December.

For the voting URL and photo finalists, follow Carolina Skiff on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter or visit carolinaskiff.com in December.

Carolina Skiff, LLC®, is currently the number one boat brand in retail sales of outboard-powered fiberglass boats, 24-feet and under. Brands: Carolina Skiff boats, Sea Chaser boats, Fun Chaser Deck Boats and Fun Chaser Pontoon boats.

Original Source: Carolina Skiff.com