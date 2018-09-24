Chillin On The Lucie, October 3 – 7

By

October 03 – October 07, 2018

Chillin On The Lucie is a 4 night vacation/ country music event in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

EVERYTHING is INCLUDED in one price – your room, all food, alcohol, concerts, activities every day! ADVANCED PURCHASE REQUIRED! NO packages sold at the door. Over 35 artists and bands are performing Oct 3-7 at Club Med! Joe Nichols, Wynonna and the Big Noise, Uncle Kracker and RaeLynn headline, with Restless Heart, Parmalee, Josh Gracin, Thompson Square, Cassadee Pope, Craig Campbell, Love & Theft, Clare Dunn, Hudson Moore, BigSMO, Trent Tomlinson, Twang & Round and many more filling a four full-day music vacation.

Must be 21 or older to attend.

*Daily sporting and water activities, adult slip and slide, river float, 3 swimming pools, free golf and tennis, trapeze lessons, corn hole tournaments, karaoke nights, line dancing, pool aerobics, and SO MUCH more!

Venue

Club Med Sandpiper Bay

4500 SE Pine Valley Street

Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952

Website: http://www.manhattanshort.com/