By

Christmas Style: The Past Still Wins by a Landslide

by Amy Lignor

Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house

Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse;

The stockings were hung by the chimney with care,

In hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there.

Even the words were prettier back then, wouldn’t you say? Yes, times change and always will. Yet, when you get to this time of year, it is amazing what you actually want to add as a tradition into your own family. This particular poem scribed by Major Henry Livingston Jr. (1748-1828), is one that enables all age groups to actually visualize everything in their imaginations as if it were all coming true the second the words are spoken.

There have been new things created over the centuries that were made to “fit” in with the holiday. And certainly there have been a ton of companies created that make Christmas their one and only business. But if you are looking at increasing your holiday “style,” perhaps you should start forward on your new path by…taking a walk into the past.

Let us begin with something extremely easy: Christmas cards. Parents will all say they never received a better Christmas card then the ones their little children made for them. Why is that? Because Hallmark may be lovely, and all these “virtual” greetings may be quick and easy to accomplish, but having a real card, made by a real hand, speaking their real emotions, makes it far nicer. It means someone took the time to really say what they meant. To begin, simply sit down at a table and create those old-fashioned handwritten cards for your friends and loved ones. Remember stationery? It still exists, and is still lovely decorated with holiday style. Make your “card” day a craft day, if you wish, and include the kids in the fun. Add personalized pictures to the card, perhaps, showing everyone how well the kids and/or dog is doing, and make sure to stick that seasonal stamp on the outside of the envelope before mailing. Not only have you done something fun, but it will mean far more to the person receiving it than any virtual greeting ever could.

It’s evening. The snow is falling (hopefully, lightly), and the fireplace is going, perhaps burning that seasonal pine that makes the house smell truly magnificent and as about as holiday-‘esque’ as it can get. Cocoa is always delicious at this time, but so is tea. There are so many teas on the market right now, you have a wealth of flavors to choose from. And it also allows you and the friends and family to just sit and enjoy that moment, making Christmas memories that are necessary to collect in order to get you through the more difficult days of the year.

There is no need to grab some Oreos to leave for Santa Claus. I’m sure he’ll like them. However, baking is not only a way to bring the family together, but it also produces a heck of a better cookie. Want some ideas? How about those gingerbread men that smell awesome when you take them out of the oven (and taste even better. This is one choice of homemade cookie that also allows you to delve into major decorating techniques that can be a whole lot of fun. There is also those homemade sugar cookies, as well as a list of old-time favorites that make your mouth water. They also make amazing gifts. Just bake what you wish, put into a Christmas holiday tin, and deliver. But remember to keep a few for yourself. And Santa, too, of course.

Garland is an issue with a lot of people. Although, why tinsel has become so hated in this world is odd. Seeing as that people decorate their homes with some pretty sparkly Christmas trees that range from electric purple to neon blue to a bright green that boggles the mind. So search for that beautiful tinsel that adds the shimmer and glow of new fallen snow to your tree this year. Or even string some popcorn and add it to the lights and family ornaments that you’ve collected over time. When it comes to décor, vintage works; especially when it comes to the tree. The more old-fashioned it looks, the lovelier it is.

If you have the option, go out with a group of friends and bring Christmas caroling back to the neighborhood. It really does spread holiday cheer. Everything from Jingle Bells to Rudolf will have kids cheering. And even the grumpiest of grouches will produce a smile.

In the end, going back to the past will only add style to your home and holiday in general. Bringing back the style and uniqueness of the past will most definitely add fun to your own household this holiday season.

There’s also a little poem/book you could read to the kids as you huddle around the fireplace next to the lovely Christmas tree. If you’re very quiet, you may just hear those glorious words announced from the rooftop as St. Nick proclaims…

“HAPPY CHRISTMAS TO ALL, AND TO ALL A GOOD-NIGHT!”

Source: Baret News