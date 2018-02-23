City of Stuart Sailfish Sprint 5K/10K, March 3

Time: 6:30 am
Join us for the inaugural City of Stuart Sailfish Sprint 5K/10K. The official race of the 2018 Marathon of the Treasure Coast Weekend Challenge.
This is a family friendly event. Courses will take you through historic parts of the City of Stuart.
Finisher Medals, Age Group awards and tech shirts will be given.
Location: 300 SE Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34994
For more information call Jessica Tharp at the 10th Street Community Center at 772-288-5340.
Online registration is now open at www.runsignup.com.