Come for the Fishing and Savor the Cuisine at Home Run Charters

Located at the southwestern tip of Louisiana is the fishing village of Venice, which is the jumping off point for what is undeniably the better of two worlds in saltwater angling.

Trophy bull redfish and other inshore species are a short boat run away. Head the opposite direction into the Gulf of Mexico and enjoy world-class fishing for yellowfin tuna, marlin, mahi-mahi and other offshore species.

What else makes Venice such a special destination is the Cajun cuisine that defines this part of Louisiana. And nowhere else can you combine the better of three worlds than at Home Run Charters & Lodge.

World class fishing, accommodations, and dining are at the forefront of what stands out at Home Run Charters. Amenities, service, and facilities are unmatched anywhere else. The proof is in the nearly 80% rate of repeat business.

The customers come as far as Australia and Canada. A strong following comes from Texas, Florida and North Carolina. Ironically, those states can rightfully claim world-class bragging rights for saltwater fishing in their coastal waters.

The secret to success is an old-fashioned formula often times overlooked today.

“We treat customers with utmost courtesy, kindness and most of all, lending a helping hand when needed,” said Glen Newell, an owner of the business.

They also come here for the food. Book a trip at a typical fish camp and the quality of food takes a lesser priority than delivering success on the water. The opposite is true at Home Run Charters. You get world-class fishing, and waterfowl hunting served with world-class service, first-class lodging, Cajun hospitality and gourmet dining.

“We take a lot of pride in taking Cajun hospitality and gourmet dining to the next level,” said Capt. John Pisa. “It is what defines us in this part of the world.”

“People come here expecting to have the best fishing and hunting experience of a lifetime, and we add the same level of expectation on ourselves with the cuisine,” he continued.

Not only will you not go hungry at Home Run Charters & Lodge, you will want to come back for more. By popular demand one of the recipes prepared at the Lodge by Evie is now a recipe.

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 1-pound mahi-mahi fillet

Vegetable oil (for brushing)

8 6″ corn tortillas, warmed

1 cup finely shredded cabbage

1 lime, cut into wedges

Pico de Gallo:

5 plum tomatoes, seeded, chopped

1/2 small yellow onion, finely chopped

4 scallions, white and light-green parts only, thinly sliced

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon chopped fresh oregano

1 jalapeño, stemmed, seeded, minced

Kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

Combine first 7 ingredients in a medium bowl. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Crema:

1/4 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons sour cream

Kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

Hot pepper sauce

Whisk cream and sour cream in a small bowl to blend. Season to taste with salt, pepper, and hot sauce.

Prepare and set aside Pico de Gallo and Crema. Prepare a medium-hot fire in a charcoal grill, or heat a gas grill to high. Combine all dried spices in a small bowl. Sprinkle over fish. Brush grill grate with oil. Grill fish until cooked through, about 5 minutes per side. Using a fork, coarsely shred fish. Fill tortillas with fish, cabbage, and Pico de Gallo. Drizzle with the Crema. Squeeze fresh lime wedges over tacos.

To prepare all of the above, and make sure you have enough to celebrate with family and friends, book a trip now with Home Run Charters & Lodge.

Home Run Fishing Charters and Lodge is the premier outfitter in Venice and for a lot of reasons. Luxury accommodations, gourmet dining, Cajun hospitality and experienced, licensed captains using the latest and best boats and equipment are why.

Want to know more about Home Run Charters? Check out the website at homeruncharters.com. Find out more about the inshore fishing, including rates, by clicking here. To get updated fishing reports, conditions and just chat with someone at Home Run Charters, call (504) 982-8862.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com