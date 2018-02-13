By

Come see Carolina Skiff at Miami’s Favorite Boat Show

By Craig Lamb

Getting to see shiny new boats at a boat show is a given. What’s not is getting to take a test ride, and do it in sunny, warm weather during the frigid winter. You can do it all at the 2018 Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show.

This year’s event, conveniently scheduled during President’s Day weekend, is Feb. 15-19. Even better, the show is in the perfect spot for enjoying fun in the sun in south Florida. Location is the Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin on Biscayne Bay. The location on Virginia Key is easy to get to by land and water.

Few boat shows offer buyers the chance to see new boats where they ultimately belong—floating on the water in a real-time setting. You can now do that and more at the 2017 Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show.

Carolina Skiff will pull out some surprises at Booth B143, a complete line of Sea Chaser’s by Carolina Skiff will be at Booth B241. Several new models are set to debut at the show with a first-look and chances to take demo rides available. What’s to come is a closely guarded secret, so being there to see the models for the first time will be a treat.

Carolina Skiff, the originator of the durable, versatile stable and economical boat on the planet, will exhibit more than a dozen new and current models. Dealers and factory staff will be on hand to help shoppers find the perfect boat to suit their needs on the water, be it fishing, cruising, or any other water sport.

For 30 years now, customer loyalty has grown, along with a longtime dealer network that proclaims Carolina Skiff as the best in the class. The reason why is quality design and construction.

Durability is a foundation of all Carolina Skiff models. Patented box-beam construction produces a solid, durable, no-flexing hull that is completely wood free. You get peace of mind and years of enjoyment knowing a solid hull is the foundation of any boat, and that is a priority at Carolina Skiff.

Carolina Skiff is so confident in its hull design the company warrants the hull’s bottom construction against delamination or separation for five years, providing that the integrity of the hull and floor has not been damaged by improper use.

Get even more peace of mind from the foam floatation used in the hull that exceeds U.S. Coast Guard requirements. Foam flotation exceeds Coast Guard requirements, providing positive flotation for shallow draft and quick-planning characteristics. Using more flotation than necessary also creates sound-deadening properties that make the ride smoother and quieter.

There will be plenty of boats to see and much to do. More than 1,300 boats on land and docked within 550-plus slips, including a deep-water basin for yachts, will greet visitors. There’s a closed and open-air tented exhibit space for marine accessories, electronics, engines, and apparel.

The show address is 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami. Water taxis, shuttle buses and adequate parking for vehicles and boats will be available.

Check out the lineup of Carolina Skiff models at carolinaskiff.com. You can find a dealer, learn more about the brand legacy, and build a boat on the website. You can also contact Carolina Skiff and request a catalog. Join the community of Carolina Skiff followers at the Carolina Skiff Facebook Page.

