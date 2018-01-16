By

Come See the New Skeeter Solera 205

By Craig Lamb

The Skeeter Solera 189 is getting a big sister! Like her sibling, the all new Solera 205 is the perfect family friendly boat for fish and play. The Solera 189 is 18 feet, 9 inches and the 205 will extend the concept into the 20-foot class boat, at 20 feet, 5 inches. The expanded package is designed to be the most ideal boat for pleasing everyone on board, regardless of what they want to do on the water.

The Solera lineup redefines the fish-and-play concept by combining the better of two worlds. Both Solera models combine the superior, smooth, dry ride of a deep-V hull with a performance-driven fishing rig, equipped with room for the entire family.

Skeeter engineers took into consideration the abundant storage needed by a family to store fishing tackle, water sports gear, and personal items. The result is a boat with plenty of storage compartments for keeping gear dry, organized, and at the ready for whatever on-the-water adventures your day holds. .

The new Solera 205 will be powered by a Yamaha outboard with quick hole shots, faster top speeds, and smarter fuel economy. The Minn Kota® trolling motor and Humminbird® electronics are just what you need to get you on fish while the family relaxes on board. Additionally, more family-friendly features will add to the Solera 205’s appeal as a complete rig for enjoying a day on the water.

The good news is you won’t have to wait long to see the unveiling of the Solera 205. The public reveal is coming up at two major boat shows in the Midwest. See our new addition to the Skeeter family, along with a great lineup of our industry leading boats in Minneapolis and Chicago at the following boat shows coming soon in 2018.

Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show®, Jan. 10-14, at McCormick Place—South, Booth P1585

Minneapolis Boat Show®, Jan. 11-14, Minneapolis Convention Center, Booth 201A

In the meantime, get your boat fix at skeeterboats.com. You can request a brochure or download a catalog, build your dream rig, and get Skeeter Team merchandise to wear to the shows. Got a question? They’ve got answers at the Skeeter factory in Kilgore, Texas. Call (903) 984-0541, or find the nearest dealer here.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com