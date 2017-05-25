Come to Tuna Town for the Best Offshore Fishing                       

By

Take a short drive south of New Orleans, and you come to the southernmost point in Louisiana. It’s Venice and being at the end of the road is just the beginning of your trip for world-class yellowfin tuna fishing at Home Run Fishing Charters & Lodge.

The business’ phone number even includes the fish: (504) 909-TUNA.

“It’s why everybody wants to come to Venice,” said John Pisa.

He shares with his guide clients more than 20 years of experience of fishing the area.

“You might say that saltwater runs in my veins.”

Read more here about Pisa and his fellow captains at Home Run Charters.

What makes the trip to Venice worthwhile is the relatively short run it takes to get to the tuna water. The migratory tuna come within 10 miles of the Mouth of Passes or point where the Mississippi River meets the Gulf of Mexico.

The action gets hot when the yellowfin take flight. The aerobatic displays are unforgettable. So is hooking up with tuna up to 50 or 150 pounds cruising through. Some grow even bigger. This spring an angler landed a yellowfin tuna weighing 226 pounds. The fish caught from 300 feet of water ranks as the 10th heaviest yellowfin tuna ever brought to the scales in Louisiana.

Pisa says trolling for deep fish and setting lines behind a chum line are two popular methods his clients can expect to use on a day of fishing. So are topwater fishing and chunking baits at schooling tuna.

The day typically begins at 6 a.m. and runs 12 hours. The charter rate is $1,700 plus fuel for up to 6 anglers.

You’ll do that in style aboard some of the fastest and best-equipped boats in Venice. What that means is getting to the tuna water ahead of everyone else. Home Run Charters operates two 36’ Yellowfin 36 center console boats that are powered by 300-horsepower Yamaha outboards. The fish can’t hide, either. The boats are rigged with the latest GPS mapping and sonar devices available.

Click here to view more about the offshore fleet of boats.

Fast boats, world class fishing and knowledge you gain that makes you and even better angler the next time out. What could be better?

After a long day on the water, you find out upon returning to the dock. Home Run Lodges is no ordinary Venice end-of-the-road fish camp. Stylish Tommy Bahama furnishings set over rich hardwood floors. Separate living and dining rooms with a bar and kitchen.

Choose from non-inclusive or all-inclusive. With that, you get a decadent five-course meal, breakfast and a lunch to take on the boat.

Eat, sleep, fish. Repeat.

The perfect fishing vacation is waiting for you at Home Run Charters & Lodge.

Got questions? Click here for answers to frequently asked questions. Ready to book a trip. Go for it by clicking here. Got more questions? Call (504) 982-8862, or (504) 909-TUNA.

