Conservation Tournament Win-Win for Anglers, Yamaha Outboards

By Craig Lamb

The CCA Florida STAR presented by Yamaha is a win-win for saltwater anglers. For 101 days this summer they have the chance to win $500,000 in prizes, including three Carolina Skiff® boats powered by Yamaha Outboards. On the flip side, marine scientists will use catch data to preserve fishing for the future.

The prizes will be awarded for catching tagged redfish. There are other prizes and categories too, making this a great excuse for going fishing in the coastal and offshore waters of Florida.

How you win the prizes is by entering STAR, which stands for State-wide Tournament Anglers Rodeo. It is a catch and photograph format tournament that began on Memorial Day and ends on Sept. 4. The tournament is open to members in good standing of the Coastal Conservation Association, or non-members can enter for $65. Entry fee for CCA members is $35. Click here to join CCA™.

STAR was a huge success last year. The 157 tagged redfish released throughout Florida coastal waters, and the 13 additional divisions, caught the attention of 5,000 registered anglers. The motivation was catching one of the first seven tagged redfish for the chance to win a new GMC Sierra®, a boat, motor, and trailer package valued at over $40,000.

Beyond that, the family-friendly tournament awarded a college scholarship and the chance to win other prizes. Those prizes can be won by entering catches in the additional divisions. Those are Open, Ladies, Fly, Kayak, Lionfish, and Professional Guides division. Eligible species are Spotted Seatrout, Snook, Sheepshead, Non-tagged Redfish, Cobia, Dolphin (Mahi Mahi) & Kingfish.

The Tagged Redfish Division is by far one of the most popular for a huge reason. Click this link to find out the reasons why.

Another fun division for STAR anglers, unique to Florida, is the Conservation Division. This division is designed to reward anglers that provide the most catch data on all fish caught and released while fishing the tournament, no matter what species or size.

STAR entries provide a significant amount of catch data. The conservation community uses the information to make science-based decisions that benefit habitat management, stock assessment and more, to make fishing better all around for Florida anglers.

