Court Hears the Case of Ollie, The Tortured Pit Bull

by Denise Carey-Costa

At the end of 2017, the nation and the world were shocked and angered over the horrific torture and death of a dog named Ollie, in Broward County, Florida.

It all started on October 10, 2017 when a passerby saw a paw sticking out of a suitcase and called the Hollywood, Florida police. When the suitcase was opened, a dog was found inside with over fifty stab wounds. Ollie was rushed to a vet and survived for two days, but the injuries were too much for his poor little body to endure. He died two days later. The Hollywood, Florida Police Department, through a meticulous investigation of the suitcase and were able to lift fingerprints and find DNA leading them to Brendan Evans.

Evans was arrested on November 22, 2017. Police found one of Ollie’s teeth in Evans’s wallet as well as fur, blood, cat paws and remains of dead animals in his oven, refrigerator, and throughout his apartment. Many were proven to be cats he had gotten off Craigslist. It has been proven time and time again that those who torture, abuse, mutilate and kill animals will do the same to humans; case in point, Brendan Evans was on probation for domestic violence.

The next court date for Brendan Evans is September 20, 2018. According to a post on the Justice for Ollie Facebook page, this session is just a calendar call; basically, a meeting between attorneys and the judge to discuss where they are in the case. Nothing will be decided on this case that day, and Brendan Evans will not be present. He has waived his right to go to any hearings.

It will be year or more until there is an actual trial, but we cannot let Ollie or the heinous act of his murder be forgotten while the judicial process continues on. Supporters of Ollie are hoping for the maximum sentence for each of the 17 counts of aggravated animal cruelty Brendan Evans has been charged. Each carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, which will mean Evans will be locked away for 170 years.

A new petition site has been set up in hopes of gathering the support of those who want justice for Ollie.

https://www.change.org/p/judge-martin-fein-justice-for-ollie-to-prosecute-animal-abusers-to-the-maximum-sentence

You can also help Ollie’s case by showing support and writing letters to Judge Martin Fein, Prosecuting Attorney Maria M. Schneider, or the State Attorney Michael J. Satz.

Maria M. Schneider

RE: Brendan Evans, Case #17-013552-CF10A

201 SE 6th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301-3303

Office of the State Attorney

Michael J. Satz, State Attorney

RE: Brendan Evans, Case #17-013552-CF10A

201 SE 6th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301-3303

Honorable Martin Fein

17th Judicial Circuit

201 Southeast 6th Street

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.33301

Re: Brendan Evans case # 17013552CF10A

Phone number: (954) 831-7342

Emails can also be sent to the courthouse via div07@17th.flcourts.org.

No animal deserves to suffer like Ollie did, and no person who inflicts such suffering on an animal should walk free.

– First published in Pet Rescue Report