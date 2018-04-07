By

Cruising on a Trailerable Boat Provides Exciting Options

Jim and Lisa Favors have been adventure cruising for years. Starting from their home state of Michigan, they took a 42’ powerboat on the “Great Loop” traveling through the Great Lakes into the Mississippi River system, into the Gulf of Mexico, around Florida and up the entire Eastern Seaboard before returning back to Michigan. They really enjoyed the cruising lifestyle, but when planning their next journey decided they wanted to do something different. Their travels had taken them to great places, but there were locations they could not access and wanted to experience, like the West Coast of the U.S. When looking for their next boat they discovered Ranger Tugs, which produces a series of trailerable trawlers. They decided to change the way they boat by buying a trailerable boat and taking delivery of it at the factory near Seattle, Washington, so they could experience a completely different boating area.

In 2011 they purchased a Ranger Tugs R27, bought a pickup truck and headed to the factory to take delivery and begin their new escapade. They cruised the Pacific Northwest, enjoying the rustic beauty and abundant sea life, including Orca Whales, that few other places can offer. From Puget Sound, they ranged North to the San Juan Islands, then into Canada cruising the Gulf Islands and the back side of Vancouver Island to the Broughton Archipelago, almost to SE Alaska. Eventually, they headed back to Seattle and reconnected with their vehicle. They soon discovered that having a trailerable boat gave them access to areas most boats simply can’t go.

The newly named “Kismet” became their “Boaterhome” as they headed South. The versatility and affordability of the trailer boat experience found them discovering places few boaters could access. Along the way, they chronicled their experiences on their Blog and even wrote some books to help facilitate other cruisers adventures.

After Many happy years and thousands of miles on the original Kismet, Jim and Lisa decided it was time for an upgrade. In 2017 they took delivery of the second Kismet, A Ranger Tugs R-29S powered by a single inboard Volvo Penta Diesel engine. The R29 has updated styling, more and better accommodations, yet is still trailerable. They attended the Ranger Tugs/Cutwater rendezvous in Roche Harbor, WA in September where they could recant their tale to the Livingstons, who own Ranger Tugs, as well as the nearly 400 other Ranger/Cutwater owners in attendance. Kismet was in good company with 180 other Ranger Tugs and Cutwaters at the gathering which is the largest rendezvous on the West Coast of the United States. Ranger Tugs motto is; “You Are Not Just Buying A Boat, You Are Joining Our Family,” and the Favors found themselves in the center of this large and diverse family. After the excitement of the Rendezvous they had another peaceful shakedown cruise on the new Kismet, then hauled the boat and headed South and East for the Winter.

As of this writing, Kismet is currently near Key West on the final leg of Jim and Lisa’s Winter Adventure in Florida. From the rocky fjords of the Pacific Northwest to the sandy palm lined beaches of the keys, trailer boat cruising provides rewards to suit any boater’s tastes. If you don’t like the scenery, you choices for change are limitless. The Favors will continue the Trailer Trawler Life heading North this spring for some freshwater cruising in the Great Lakes and into Canada.

Ranger Tugs builds trailerable cruisers with unique Tugboat styling ranging from 21-31feet. The boats are designed for safe and comfortable cruising for couples and families. They are remarkably efficient with single Diesel inboard engines, so you can cruise further. Bow and stern thrusters make them easy to operate even for novice boaters. If you always wanted to have a boating adventure, or perhaps a road trip that includes a boat, check out Ranger Tugs. You can build the boat of your dreams right on the website or contact a dealer near you and hit the water…or the road this Summer!

