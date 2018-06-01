By

D.C. On A Budget: Experience the Cool Capital

by Amy Lignor

There are few locales in this great country where you can go, on a very limited budget, and still have a fantastic time. One of the most popular being our very own capital. Whether you are looking to indulge in food and wine or cultural events or have a ball walking the halls of a historical place, D.C. is the destination to choose for both you and your kids to have a great summer vacation.

As far as travel is concerned, you can ride the Metro or hop on a bike and explore every nook and cranny of D.C. But there are even more choices: Think about paddling the Potomac, or sitting back on the top tier of that double-decker bus while being shown some of the most beautiful buildings ever to be constructed, paying homage to men who were true leaders. Tour the local shops, check out the cool marketplaces, and when the sun falls below the horizon enjoy a vibrant dining scene that does not take massive amounts of money out of your pocket.

D.C. definitely does not have a shortage of free things to do and see; it also holds a host of family-friendly events that don’t cost a single dime to experience. While planning your vacation out, there is even more family fun to be had where you can get up to 47% off on popular paid attractions simply by purchasing the “Go Washington, D.C. Explorer Pass.”

Taking a look at some of the freebies, you and the kids should start out taking full advantage of the free museums located on the National Mall. To go with the myriad of monuments and memorials, the National Mall features a great family line of free museums that offer a wide range of experiences, from engaging children in the world of art and architecture to letting them marvel at the wonders of aviation and our natural world.

Speaking of aviation, you can soar at the National Air and Space Museum which your kids will never forget. Boasting the world’s largest collection of historic aircraft and spacecraft, you can view everything from Lindbergh’s amazing “Spirit of St. Louis” to the Wright brothers’ original 1903 creation. Kids will also be able to see what being a pilot is all about, when they sit in a mock cockpit.

For those who prefer to keep their feet on the ground, one of the most stunning locales to visit in D.C. comes in the form of the National Museum of Natural History. Yet another free museum on the National Mall, this is the most visited natural history museum in the entire world. Not a surprise considering they own a rotating collection of 127 million items including some well-known historical items, like the Hope Diamond. Here the kids can view dinosaur bones, ancient Egyptian mummies, and say hello to the huge African bush elephant named Henry who was placed in the museum back in 1959.

And what would a vacation be without visiting the zoo? The Smithsonian National Zoo is one that cannot be missed! This is one attraction that is truly a must, offering a walk down the Asia Trail. There, you will be able to visit giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, as well as their offspring, Bei Bei. And that’s just the start, seeing as that the Zoo features more than 1,500 animals across 300 different species.

Enjoy music? Well, you and yours can always enjoy a free concert on the West lawn of the U.S. Capitol building. The different branches of the military have performed free concerts there for over 130 years. You can plan your summer vacation around the U.S. Army Band’s extremely popular concert series, “Sunsets with a Soundtrack,” featuring performances nearly every Friday night from June through August. The Marine, Navy and Air Force bands also perform throughout the week.

The free festivities do not end there. From checking out the “First Ladies Collection” at the National Museum of American History to visiting the Rock Creek Park Nature Center and Planetarium, you have a list of choices that you and the family will absolutely love. Simply head to https://washington.org/things-do-washington-dc to begin planning your ultimate summer exploration!

Source: BaretNewsWire.com