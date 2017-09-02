Dave Stevens\’ Prostate Cancer Awareness Month Challenge

By

Dear Friends,

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. I have stage 4 cancer. It’s the most common lethal cancer diagnosed in men. 1 in 6 men will get it.

I am asking a simple thing –

First, re-post this and share it with the link from Johns Hopkins for contribution on your social media or web page.

Second, ask any friend who is famous or an influencer to simply retweet or share.

Third, watch Mary and my short video – 2 minutes as a favor for the guy with stage 4 – and then hit the link and get one of our cool shirts.

This time is now – we really would love and appreciate any help and sharing we can get by you, your friends, employees, co-workers and family – we need to kill this. This is a simple ask – but because of the cheap minimum dollar ask, we need mass sharing.

Would you do that? Share this broadly – I know with Hurricane Harvey we are being stretched – but it’s Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and my time on this Earth is especially focused on killing this damned disease.

Sharing this with as many people you know is as important as making this small donation and getting a cool shirt.

Here is the link to hit after you watch the video below: https://secure.jhu.edu/form/stevensprostatecancer/

Dave & Mary Stevens- “We’re Not Blue About Prostate Cancer Cuz We’re Gonna Kick Its Butt!”

Thanks from Mary and Me

Dave Stevens

