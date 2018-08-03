By

Deep Dropping and Helm Master

By Capt. Ted Lund

Whether deep dropping live baits or jigging, targeting bottom species like grouper, snapper, amberjack, and cobia can be a challenge. Boaters must either anchor or drift with pinpoint accuracy to make sure that they are covering submerged ledges, wrecks and artificial reefs in the most efficient way possible to maximize their time in the bite zone.

But all of that has gotten a little bit easier thanks to the award-winning Helm Master® system from a world leader in outboard technology, Yamaha.

Available for new boats with twin, triple and quadruple engine installations, Helm Master features an integrated system for navigation and boat maneuvering. Its SetPoint™ suite of navigational settings offers three different modes that are sure to be a big hit with bottom fishing aficionados: FishPoint™, DriftPoint™, and StayPoint™.

The first of the SetPoint suite, FishPoint is the perfect option for those that want to stay right on top of a spot while delivering baits to the deep. This mode allows boaters to point their bow or stern into the current, then use minimal RPMs to hold an exact position. This mode is perfect for fishing right below your vessel, and a newly added feature allows the captain to adjust the boat’s position in 10-foot increments using Helm Master’s joystick control.

But sometimes, anglers will want to cover ground while drifting. Depending on the design of your vessel, setting up a drift can be awkward; it may drift bow-to in the current against the wind or may require you to trim the engines out of the water in order to get the right drift. Not a problem with Helm Master’s DriftPoint mode. With the help of twin GPS antennas, Helm Master will maintain your desired heading while drifting with the prevailing winds and currents. This is ideal for deep jigging, where anglers count on covering territory to maximize the bite. Keep your bow pointed in a certain direction and drift. Want to fine tune your drift? Helm Master’s joystick allows boaters to adjust their boat’s bow heading in 5-degree increments up to a 50-degree difference. Being able to precisely control the drift and heading also allows anglers to maximize their spread. While deep jigging, it’s possible to also put baits out in the water column on flat lines or on kites with the hopes of picking up wahoo, sailfish, tuna and other pelagics.

For the ultimate in accuracy and control, anglers may want to try StayPoint mode. This innovative feature not only maintains position but also maintains vessel heading. This mode “marks” your position and heading, and uses Helm Master’s dual antenna GPS and independent outboard articulation and thrust vectoring work to maintain that position within 10 feet of your mark (in ideal conditions). In higher winds and currents, it will maintain position within a 75-foot circle. And thanks to the joystick control, boaters can fine tune both the heading and the position offering them the best of both worlds. Perfect for accurately dropping on submerged structure, StayPoint is also fantastic when maneuvering around buoys, markers, and docks while attempting to catch bait.

The next time you have a chance to get out and experience the primal pull of bottom species like grouper and snapper, let Yamaha help you stay on the spot and catch more fish. To learn more about Helm Master or Yamaha’s entire line of reliable, fuel-efficient four-stroke outboards, visit yamahaoutboards.com.

Helm Master is available for purchase by participating boat builders on select new compatible twin, triple and quad Yamaha outboards installed on new boat packages, and available for purchase and installation by qualified Yamaha Outboard dealers on select compatible twin, triple and quad Yamaha outboard powered boats. This document contains many of Yamaha’s valuable trademarks. It may also contain trademarks belonging to other companies. Any references to other companies or their products are for identification purposes only, and are not intended to be an endorsement.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com