Dependability, Fish-ability, and Family Fun

By Craig Lamb

Families and boating go together, and so does serious fishing. You can enjoy both in the same trip aboard the Sea Chaser 24 HFC by Carolina Skiff.

Whatever the activity the 24 HFC is already rigged out with the features everyone needs to enjoy a long day on the water. Head out early into the bay or inshore waters for a morning fishing trip. Then cruise to a secluded island for an afternoon of beachcombing.

The 24 HFC delivers safety, comfort, style, and performance like no other boat in the class. The 24 HFC has a 101-inch beam, a length overall of 23′ 9″, and a respectable gunwale height. You get that for safety, along with a fuel tank holding up to 100 gallons for long fishing days and day trips to faraway destinations.

The 24 HFC is built on Carolina Skiff’s legendary and trustworthy 30 years of boat design. Built with 100 percent composite construction, the 24 HFC is built solid and dependable for years of rugged use in saltwater environments. A quick-lift, high-performance step-hull provides quick hole shots to get the boat on a plane for a smooth, dry ride.

Hybrid Fish & Cruise (HFC) truly means what it stands for in a boat. The revolutionary design of the 24 HFC is built from the ground up with devoted fishermen and active families in mind.

Add options to customize an HFC 24 to fit your needs, although the boat already comes loaded standard features that provide comfort, convenience, safety and functionality to the boat. Best of all, the standard and optional accessories are factory installed by skilled craftsmen at the Carolina Skiff plant in Waycross, Georgia.

If a bay boat is in your future then deserving a close look is the Sea Chaser 21 LX. Sea Chaser, a popular brand of Carolina Skiff, is an affordable option in a bay runner with a lot to offer.

The 21 LX is a solid hull design and construction that carries over from stem to stern. You get a fully finished liner with injected foam flotation—more than required by the U.S. Coast Guard—that keeps the boat afloat while deadening noise from the hull’s wave-taming design. The boat is all-composite construction without a hint of wood.

You can judge how well a center console boat is laid out by the console. With the 21 LX, you get value and functionality. A removable windshield makes storage and trailering easy. There is plenty of room to flush mount today’s ever-increasingly wider electronics screens. Analog gauges are easy to read while under power, and you get a radio and easy-access switch panel for even more convenience and functionality.

Vertical rod racks, plumbed to drain at the deck, hold three rods apiece. Standard is a flip-back helm seat with 70-quart cooler underneath. Twin folding jump seats at aft come standard and add to the 360-degree fishability. So does the aft live-well and abundant storage for gear. An optional forward live-well is optional and makes retrieving bait from bow to stern more convenient.

A wide beam of 103 inches and hull spanning 20’ 6” makes this an ideal general-purpose boat for bays, rivers, lakes and even venturing offshore. You can do that with a fuel tank holding 52 gallons. The 21 LX is rated for a maximum of 200 horsepower, providing economy and performance for a 20-foot-class bay boat.

More standard features include a swim platform, proving the multi-use functionality of the 21 LX, and a self-bailing deck. Two forward locking rod storage compartments provide security and convenience. So does the pre-wired 12/24-volt trolling motor panel with tilt/trim power source plug.

Another standard feature that is optional on some bay boats is the lighting package that provides safety, convenience, and attractiveness. That begins with patented rub rail mounted LED navigation lights and LED stern light. A blue/white LED courtesy light package, blue underwater lighting, five blue stainless steel cup holders and blue LED livewell lights to light up the appearance of the 21 LX.

You have a lot of options for finding out more about Sea Chaser, and Carolina Skiff models. You can get started at carolinaskiff.com. Find a dealer, learn more about the brand legacy, and build a boat on the website. You can also contact Carolina Skiff and request a catalog. Join the community of Carolina Skiff followers at the Carolina Skiff Facebook Page

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com