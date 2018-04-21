Dirty Boi Collective Launch Party in Melbourne, April 27

Time: 10:00 pm
A local group out of Orlando, FL Dirty Boi Collective consists local Orlando and Tampa artists: Zephyrkillz, Ritchie DreadZ, Koffinz, Dr. Daank , Paul Burns and Paul Burns. All ranging from Bass Music, Dubstep, House, Trap, Riddim, Rap and hip hop.
This will be a night not to forget as each artist will be making their debut as well as unveiling a new and upcoming Riddim Orlando native: Koffinz!
Free Guest list till 11:30 ,21+, $7 18 Years,
After 11:30 $5
Set Times
⁃ Deathtrvp 10-10:45
⁃ Dr.Daank 10:45-11:30
⁃ Ritchie Dreadz 11:30-12:15
⁃ Zephyrkillz 12:15-1am
⁃ Koffinz 1am – 2am
Venue
Karma Bar
820 East New Haven Ave
Melbourne, FL 32901
Contact: 4077821373