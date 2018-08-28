DISCOVER MUKILTEO A great place to Stay, Play, and Dine all year round

By

The 53rd Mukilteo Lighthouse Festival (Soaring the Sound) is September 7, 8, & 9. in Lighthouse Park on the shore of Puget Sound in Mukilteo, Washington.

This 3-day event commemorating the historic lighthouse at the edge of the park is fun for the whole family. It features a large children’s area complete with crafts, activities, and rides, as well as a tween section. New this year is the Princess and Prince Tea Party by the Sea where children can enjoy food, crafts and Unicorn rides. (Reservations Required)

Adults will appreciate live music in the Beer and Wine Garden Friday and Saturday Night. Football Fans can watch the game on a big screen inside the Beer Garden on Sunday.

The Mukilteo Marketplace has a vintage aircraft theme, and artisans feature their work for purchase. Many different types of food are available at the Avenue of Food including the annual salmon bake with wild caught Pacific Salmon. Friday night there is a Military and First Responders Appreciation Dinner. (Preregister to attend)

There are many things to do both day and night at the festival including watching the parade on Saturday morning and the highlight of the Lighthouse Festival;

Snohomish County’s largest Fireworks display on Saturday Night!

About Mukilteo

Mukilteo, Washington a waterfront community situated on Puget Sound, features views of the Olympic Mountains to the West, Mt. Baker to the North and the Northern Cascade Mountains to the East. The forested hillsides and beachside beauty will awe visitors, and Mukilteo has even more to offer.

Home to the historic 1906 Mukilteo Light Station, Mukilteo has quaint shopping areas, restaurants, museums, parks, hiking trails, sports/recreation facilities, hotels, and bed and breakfasts as well as open spaces for outdoor fun.

Lighthouse Park is over 14 Acres and features year-round beach access. A paved walking path weaves by fire pits along the water, playground equipment, picnic shelters, and BBQs. There is a boat launch ramp, a large parking area and easy access to nearby restaurants and the Mukilteo-Clinton Ferry to Whidbey Island.

The Mukilteo Lighthouse sits prominently along the park’s shoreline, and the grounds are open to all. A gift shop and Lighthouse Tours are open April through September on weekends and Wednesday nights around the farmers market.

Both Japanese Gulch and Big Gulch provide hiking trails through urban forest land. Mountain bikes are welcome in Japanese Gulch with bike trails from basic to challenging. Pets on a leash are allowed on the trails so bring the whole family. An off-leash dog park at the base of Japanese Gulch lets pets run free or test their skills on the dog agility course.

Aircraft enthusiasts will note Four Prominent Aviation Museums within easy access of Mukilteo. These include the Future of Flight Aviation Center & Boeing Tour, Historic Flight Foundation, Museum of Flight Restoration Center and Reserve Collection, and the Flying Heritage & Combat Armor Museum. Activities at these museums vary wildly and include an inside look at Boeing’s Everett widebody factory, watching vintage aircraft being restored, touring collections of some of the finest historic aircraft and tanks available anywhere, seeing replicas of nuclear weapons, engaging with interactive multimedia displays, and viewing as well as flying in authentic vintage aircraft that have been fully restored to operational condition.

Mukilteo also has an 18-hole golf course with views of Puget Sound, a Badminton Club, an indoor go-cart racetrack, a miniature golf course, an outdoor ropes/ agility course with zip lines and more.

Mukilteo’s Rosehill Community Center is a top wedding venue and can also hold conferences and other events.

There are so many things to see and do you might want to stay for a few days.

