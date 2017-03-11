By

Dissecting the New Head Coaches in the NFL

by Amy Lignor

Although the “breaking” news today is the fact that the Dallas Cowboys have waved goodbye to their beloved QB Tony Romo, it is the head coaching changes that have occurred in the NFL many experts are not only talking about, but fans are wondering about.

This off-season, a total of six teams desperately needed to hire a head coach that would, hopefully, bring their teams back into the spotlight after being out a very long time. These teams were the 49ers, Chargers, Bills, Rams, Broncos and Jaguars. So…what’s a ‘great’ choice and what’s a ‘not-so-great’ choice when it comes to these picks? There are many opinions, of course, but let us break this down taking into account the words of fans, media, and all those sports “experts” out there who just love to give their opinions:

Many see Doug Marrone – new head coach of the Jaguars being chosen from inside the Jacksonville Jaguars staff – to actually be the worst pick out of the six. Not that Marrone isn’t a good coach, but when it comes to Marrone’s staff, the people are a bit underwhelming. Not exactly a crew many think will “lift” the Jags up and bring them the glory they want. Shaking up the team and making changes in the entire coaching staff would have been a better way to go, and promoting Marrone (one of their “own”) didn’t do any of that.

Next up is Sean McDermott for the Buffalo Bills. Anthony Lynn was actually the interim head coach for Week 17 last season; not only was he not moved to full-time head coach, they didn’t even retain Lynn. Instead, they thrust the mantle on this former Panthers defensive coordinator. When taking into account the absolute lack of success the Bills have seen in the past twenty years – not to mention the list of issues that the front office of the Bills have – it is clear McDermott won’t be able to turn this team around very fast. Yes, it is likely the defense will improve greatly after being strangely horrific under Rex Ryan, but the team’s success still depends on whether the ground game can continue to thrive without Lynn. According to fans and experts the chances of that happening aren’t good.

One new head coach hire that seems to stump people is Vance Joseph for the Denver Broncos. Why are they stumped? Because the Broncos already have a Super Bowl caliber defense in place and Vance Joseph is a defensive “guy.” This is a team that is all about trying to bring back their offense with the beloved Peyton Manning gone. There are two highly talented young QB’s to work with, so Joseph and his leadership characteristics could be exactly what these men need to rise to the occasion of Super Bowl contenders. In other words, Vance Joseph is probably the best head coach move when it comes to having a real chance to succeed right off the mark.

Anthony Lynn, ousted by the Bills, is now the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Lynn was most definitely seen as one of the top candidates on the market, and being that Lynn is an offensive coordinator who is really good at his job, the Chargers have an excellent man in place. Even with a different group of playmakers, Lynn shouldn’t have a problem building this offense into a well-performing one. All he has to do is bring his proven talents to the team.

When it comes to the Los Angeles Rams, they took a chance by filling their head coach vacancy with the youngest one in NFL history: Sean McVay. But even though McVay is unproven in the NFL, he did spend three years as the Redskins’ offensive coordinator, improving QB Kirk Cousins to the point of making the man a “franchise QB” for the Redskins. The Rams may just come out smelling like roses with a new, young, creative play-caller. Then again, maybe more experience is needed. We shall wait and see.

The last and number one choice for head coach that all fans are waiting to see is Kyle Shanahan, now head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. Kyle Shanahan was the last to be hired because it was his experience that helped lead the Falcons to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, they were playing against a coach who is one that will never have to worry about his job coming up for grabs…until he retires, that is.

But in San Francisco, the Falcons’ loss to the all-mighty Patriots in the Super Bowl does not deter from the cheering welcome 49ers’ fans are giving Shanahan. He proved to be an elite offensive coordinator and is now going to stand at the helm of a team that once was the absolute best in the NFL business. The 49ers have looked more than embarrassing, showing no resemblance to the brilliance of their illustrious past featuring names like Montana, Young and Rice. They need Ryan desperately to teach them how to fire on all cylinders again, which is exactly what the experts are stating Shanahan will do. If this particular head coach meets the beliefs of everyone out there, you may just see a ‘new’ 49ers’ dynasty emerge.

That would be nice. After all, the NFC needs a real star team to stop the AFC Patriots from continuing to win that ultimate prize.

Source: GIG News