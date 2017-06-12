Ditch the Tie: It’s Dad’s Time to Fly!
by Amy Lignor
For those of you out there in this world who are lucky enough to still be able to hug Dad each and every day, it is that time of the year again when Dad’s “special day” comes into play.
I was one of the luckiest in the world when it came to having the perfect Dad. He was also one of those amazing men who loved it when his kids “made” him something – arts and crafts wise – that he could put up on his desk and look at. He always said it made him smile. He was also the ‘best of the best’ and deserved so much more than we could ever give. I’m sure there were tons of things he wanted, yet never asked for. As far as he was concerned, his kids’ love was enough. Well…just in case you are sitting in your room right now thinking about that sports loving father you have; that hunter, that fisher, that crossword-puzzle genius or even that tech-savvy man who loves playing with all these digital toys, here are just a few fantastic picks out there that would still make the man who already has everything smile even wider.
Start with that hunter or fisher Dad. The one who loves to go out on the water or into the woods and get that “catch” of the day or bag that twelve-pointer. If these are the hobbies Dad loves, Filson offers a fly fishing rod case this year that is absolutely stunning. A heavyweight twill, brown leather case, with an interior that includes a padded separator for a rod, reels, and various accessories (and, yes, that can mean a couple of well-deserved beers). This would be a stunning thing for him to have at his side.
In addition, the outdoor man would also love the Opinel N°09 Oyster pocket knife. This is one of those luxury European items with a wood handle that not all men get to carry in their pockets, that’s for sure.
And for those Dads who love to take walks outdoors, whether hunting the elk or netting the bass, the new bottle by S’well gives Dad the perfect container to carry both cold drinks, as well as the best coffee possible along with him for whatever the day’s excursion may be.
But what about the food? He has coffee, he has a nice bag, but what about that perfect breakfast sandwich? And, no, I don’t mean the one you pick up at a fast-food chain that’s been pre-frozen for who knows how many hours. Hamilton Beach offers a great breakfast sandwich maker for your best pal and most-looked-up-to man in the world. And this is one easy item to use. Ham, egg, cheese, bacon and more – whatever he wants to throw on it, he can. For less than $25.00, Dad can eat well while relaxing on his outdoor escape.
He doesn’t like the Great Outdoors? He’s more into tech stuff, you say? Not a problem. Remember the time when headphones were huge, then all the companies out there raced to make the tinniest earbuds in the world that you could barely see? Well, headphones have gone back to the “big” leagues with HiFiMan HE400S. These he can take anywhere. Planar-magnetic drivers allow that audio to be crystal-clear, and can even plug directly into his beloved Smartphone. Will he look a bit like an eighties nerd? Sure. But who cares? Brue Springsteen never sounded better.
And the biggest tech savvy item that has its own commercials every five minutes and has reached the #1 notch on all holiday lists comes in the form of the Amazon Echo. A wireless speaker system, Dad can ask for any of his music to be played, ask to tune into the news, and even control appliances that are compatible to the Amazon Echo. Now if we could only find a way to change that voice. Lets’ face it, there are men all over the world who like being ‘butch’ and would rather hear Jack Bauer of ‘24’ introduce the news than that Barbie-like Alexa. (Mom’s would, too, by the way, but for a whole different reason.) Logitech is also one of those companies that made an Alexa compatible item for the sports-obsessed Dad. The Logitech Harmony Elite remote control allows him to control that TV with all the favorite sports games going on, as well as control the thermostat in the house, gaming, lights and more.
Lastly, for those who have a father who literally always says nothing but his children’s love is necessary to make him happy, there are very cool subscriptions you can opt for, like the Birchbox Man Subscription Box. From only $20 per month, Dad will receive products that he can test each and every month in all different areas – from tools to seasonal gifts. He’ll have a ball and even, perhaps, stumble across a brand new item never before seen that he simply can’t live without.
But no matter what “gift” you choose to give, always remember that the hug, the kiss, and the “I love you, Dad. Thank you so much for everything you do,” will always be the best and most perfect gift Dad can receive. And from one girl who had the ‘best of the best’ by her side for many years, but not nearly enough, make sure that gift is given every single day!
Original Source: Baret News