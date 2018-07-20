By

Done Deal Wins the Gulf Coast Triple Crown Championship

For A Record Third Time

The Wharf; Orange Beach, Alabama:

The third time is yet another charming and gleaming trophy for Jon and his daughter Katie, Captain Jason Buck and Done Deal team. With the Gulf Coast Triple Crown Championship lead heading into the Blue Marlin Grand Championship last week, the Houma, Louisiana crew earned its third title overall after a dominant performance. Done Deal was named Top Release Team with four blues and one white marlin to its credit. It also took the second-place Tournament Award after landing a 640.8-pound blue. Petite Katie Gonsoulin whipped that fish after an eight-hour battle in the chair.

Since its creation, Done Deal is the only team to repeat as Triple Crown Champions. The team accomplished the feat in back to back seasons in 2012 and 2013. The third crown in 2018 sets a new incredible standard for competitive marlin fishing in the Gulf.

“We’ve been fishing hard since 2013 to win the Crown again,” Jon Gonsoulin said. “Adding Katie to the team as our designated angler has made it more special. There are a lot of great crews in the Gulf. But there’s only one Jason Buck.”

The late Sonny Middleton came up with the concept of the Triple Crown and Director Scott Burt helped develop and nurture it over the last seven-plus years.

“Sonny always thought the Triple Crown was a way to bring all the teams together,” Buck explained. “Sonny was the godfather of sport-fishing in the Gulf. So I hope we’re making him proud by claiming our third championship.”

The Gulf Coast Triple Crown Championship consists of five sanctioned events in the central Gulf of Mexico and is sponsored by American Marine Brokerage. The affiliated tournaments include the Orange Beach Billfish Classic, Cajun Canyons Billfish Classic, Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic, Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic and the Blue Marlin Grand Championship.

The Triple Crown is scored on a hybrid system that includes both weight and release points for the top three finishes in the blue marlin divisions only. Bonus points are also accrued for series participation, weighed marlin lengths and tournament marlin records. The winning team receives The Championship Trophy, a five-foot tall, one of a kind masterpiece handcrafted by metal artist Frank Ledbetter that is valued at $18,000. In addition, the Triple Crown Champion earns $12,500 and bragging rights among the Gulf’s top big-game competitors.

Done Deal wrapped up the season with 921 points. That tally included first place and a tournament record blue in the Orange Beach Billfish Classic, second place catch and release in the Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic, second place in the Blue Marlin Grand Championship and bonus participation points.

Reel Addiction, a 56 Viking owned by Rocky Jones of Pensacola and run by Capt. Scooter Porto, finished second in the standings with 700 points. Reel Addiction had the second place fish in the Cajun Canyons Billfish Classic, first place in the Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic and earned bonus points for competing in all five events.

Rounding out third place was Wynsong, a 66 Viking based in Destin and run by Capt. Allen Staples. The team earned 610 points based on bonus points and a first-place win and second-place release honors in the Cajun Canyon tournament.

“Congratulations to Jon, Katie, Jason and the entire Done Deal team for another stellar season. The competition was intense, but you truly demonstrated your skill level and commitment to winning,” said GCTC Director Scott Burt. “Done Deal has established a dynasty in Gulf sport-fishing that is going to be really hard to top.”

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com