By

Dove Recipes for Every Part of the Feast

Dove recipes come in all forms – from fancy to family dinners. From grilled to sautéed to Grandma’s “best of the best” meals, the dove can be the star of many main courses. But…let us begin with the appetizer portion. There are many dishes out there that can be used for this part of the feast, but when it comes to dove meat, there is one recipe – the Pan-Fried Dove Appetizer – that is heralded by many as being the best…although the Dove Kabobs come in a close second.

Dove is great meat with very little fat, very little dark meat portions, and is tender. But it is also well-known that dove tastes better when it’s very slowly braised. For this article, Pan-Fried Dove appetizers are being spotlighted because they literally are the best for outside get-togethers, they are gone within minutes of serving, and they are extremely easy to prepare. Although the dove is deboned, the wings are not thrown away, and one of the most fun aspects of the dish comes from creating a variety of dipping sauces that you and your family love.

Serving 4, when it comes to the list of ingredients for this mouth-watering dish, you will need: 12 Dove; 1 cup buttermilk; 2 cups all-purpose flour; 1 ½ tablespoon paprika; 1 teaspoon kosher salt; ½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper; and peanut oil (for frying).

First, remove the breast meat from the dove. Place buttermilk into a shallow bowl, and in another shallow dish combine the flour, paprika, salt, and pepper. Dip the dove breasts into the buttermilk and then into the flour mixture until coated. Pour about ¼ inch of the peanut oil into the bottom of a cast iron skillet and bring to 350 degrees. Fry the dove breasts in batches for about 2 minutes, turning once during frying. Remove the dove, place on a platter and serve with those favorite dipping sauces that you created!

So now you’ve come to the main dish of the evening. Do you want it fancy or family-style? When it comes to dove, you can have both. If wishing to head down the “fancy” path, one of the best recipes to dive into is Orange & Rosemary Grilled Doves.

What you will need to be successful includes: 18 to 20 whole doves (plucked); 2 tablespoons of grapeseed or canola oil; ½ teaspoon kosher salt; ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper;

2 cups fresh orange juice (equal to 4 large oranges); the zest of 1 orange; 1 tablespoon of chopped rosemary; 2 tablespoons honey; 1/8 teaspoon of pepper and a pinch of salt.

To create this memorable course, prepare the grill. Brush doves with oil, then season with salt and pepper. While the grill is heating, prepare the glaze by combining the orange juice, orange zest, rosemary, honey, pinch of salt, and pepper. Bring to a simmer for 15 to 20 minutes until it has reduced and thickened. When the grill is ready, set the doves on the grill, breast up, and grill for three minutes with the cover on. Remove cover but do not flip the birds, just brush each one with the hearty glaze, recover and grill for 10-12 minutes.

If you’d rather go down the family-style path for your main course, there is no better dove recipe to serve than Grandma’s Dove and Dumplings. The ingredients you will need to gather include: 8 cups chicken broth; 5 stalks chopped celery (with leaves); 3 small chopped onions; 3 tablespoons minced garlic; salt and pepper; 25 cleaned doves; 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour, and ¾ cup water.

The ingredients alone show this to be one of those nutritious, yet incredible-tasting family meals. To begin the dish, simply boil the chicken broth with the celery, onions, garlic, mushrooms (if you wish), salt and pepper. Then add in the doves and simmer until tender (approximately 20 to 30 minutes). Remove the doves to cool and return the broth to a boil.

Meanwhile, lightly flour a work surface and mix flour with water to form a ball of dough that’s not too sticky. Roll dough into a very thin rectangle. Cut into strips. And pull each strip up from the surface, stretching slightly to make each even thinner. Drop strips into the boiling broth one at a time and cook for approximately 20 minutes.

Shred the dove meat and, when the dumplings are cooked, add the shredded dove meat to the broth. This dish will serve 8 and is absolutely amazing!

Dessert, you ask? Stick to the theme of the meal, of course. There are a million recipes out there that require chocolate, and there’s enough “Dove” in that category to end the meal on a truly delicious note.

Source: SportsmansLifestyle.com