Enjoy the Tahoe Lifestyle

by Amy Lignor

Whether north or south, Lake Tahoe has the most amazing sights, sounds and luxuries any vacationer can possibly imagine. Although most think immediately of the fun that can be had at the gambling tables, Lake Tahoe offers so much more than that!

Let’s begin by going down to “Tahoe South” where the largest alpine lake in all of North America resides. Surrounded by the majestic Sierra Nevada Mountains, this is a sight that words will never be able to describe. From November through April, this is a true alpine paradise that transforms into a gorgeous mountain spring, summer, and fall season, averaging 300 days of sunshine every year.

In Tahoe South you are offered a menu of things to do. From taking in that spectacular scenery to a vast array of winter and water sports, blackjack tables and bike trails, family fun and live entertainment – you name it, it is there just waiting to be enjoyed.

No matter how ‘calm and lazy’ you wish to be or how absolutely active you are at heart, Tahoe South and its’ waters supply it all. While soaking up the sun you can hike, bike, soar above or cruise atop that incredible lake. In other words, power boats, wave runners, helicopter adventures – anything can be booked. You can even take in that incredible view from the top of the Gondola. Is it a zip line you crave? You can experience that as well. Not to mention, the Heavenly Mountain Coaster that rushes through the pine trees.

When it comes to shopping, The Crossing, The Village Center, the Chateau at the Village, and Heavenly Village are filled with boutiques (some beyond unique), eateries serving delicious food and providing live music. There is even a magic show to be seen by one and all at the Loft Theatre. And if a walk through history is what you’re after, you can head to Genoa, the oldest town in Nevada; or Virginia City, which was built for the Comstock Lode silver mining boom—two great places to explore.

So…you say you like the northern half better than the south? Not a problem at all. The “Tahoe North” lakeshore is a stunning 180 degree panorama that calls to everyone, from outdoor enthusiasts to scientists that journey here in order to study the area and make sure that it remains the icon of alpine perfection. When you’re planning for that well-deserved time off from work, this is the place to take in the beauty that this country provides.

When it comes to the environment, Lake Tahoe is unmatched; a healthy shoreline surrounded by the rich, blue water makes it feel like a sacred place. From sleigh rides to cruises to everything in between, the North Lake Tahoe region is all about making a memorable vacation for you and yours.

And the history here is incredible. There is a myriad of historical sites and museums that you can tour. Included in this list is The Thunderbird Lake Tahoe which holds two of the most stunning pieces of Nevada’s history: the Thunderbird Lodge and the legendary Thunderbird yacht, with tours running from mid-May to mid-October.

Even castles can be found here. The Vikingsholm Castle is located at the head of Emerald Bay, and is the perfect blend of Mother Nature’s beauty and man’s architectural ingenuity. Vikingsholm rests among towering pines and cedars, built as a summer home back in 1929.

There are a ton of packages to choose from when setting up your very own “Tahoe Experience.” North or south, you will have wining, dining, even horseback riding to choose from. Whether on a budget or not, you will be able to book a trip filled with lazy days on the beautiful water, fishing or simply taking pictures of the views, or thrilling days that include a whole lot of fun. Either way, you will keep coming back again and again in order to spend all your free time, no matter what the season, nestled in the beauty of Lake Tahoe.

For more information and to see the list of vacation packages available, head to: https://visitinglaketahoe.com/

Source: BaretNewsWire.com