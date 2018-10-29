By

Enter Raffle & Win BIG at the 59th Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

By Amy Lignor

Talk about a headline featuring an event you do not want to miss! From October 31st through November 4th, the 59thFort Lauderdale International Boat Show will not only be providing visitors with a look at the latest boats, and have a wide variety of booths presenting the most incredible boating products on the market from well-known companies like, YAMAHA Outboards, but it will also host a raffle of mammoth proportions.

As you tour exhibits that range from yacht builders and designers to exotic cars and brokerage yachts, the FFMD’s 2ndAnnual Boat Giveaway will he held on November 4th, 2018, and a litany of gifts will be raffled off, including one of the most stunning boats you could possibly imagine. Not only that, but by buying a ticket, you will aid an organization that continues to work hard to help children with Muscular Dystrophy. In fact, all proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association and will be used to send children affected with muscular dystrophy to Summer Camp.

The Fishing for MD Program (FFMD) is a charity consisting of a professional, full-time offshore fishing team that competes at the highest attended and most publicized events on the East Coast and Gulf of Mexico. Their mission is a strong one: to raise money in order to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association find a cure once and for all.

Last year, 2000 tickets to the raffle were sold, with the goal this year of reaching 3,000. With strong supporters, like YAMAHA Outboards, who has delivered a line of products that customers have raved about for over 30 years, the FFMD is surrounded by companies that are as reliable and hard-working as they are.

Right NOW, you can head to ffmdraffle.com, learn all about the prizes being given away, and enter for your chance to become that big winner who “cruises” away with an A+ treasure. And while your dreams are coming true sailing on the clear, blue water, you’ll have the added bonus of knowing that your entry helped a child affected with muscular dystrophy enjoy their summer, too. Life just does not get better than this!

And, if you have the time and option, head straight to Ft. Lauderdale and enjoy every aspect and visit every booth while celebrating the 59th year of this incredible Boat Show held in the “Yachting Capital of the World!”

To learn more about the FFMD organization, visit http://www.fishingformd.com. And to find out more about their supporters, like YAMAHA Outboards, check out: https://yamahaoutboards.com/en-us/.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com