By

Evinrude Integrated Technology Takes the Effort Out of Boating

When Ole Evinrude invented his first engine in 1906, he had no idea what the company or even the engines themselves might look like in over a hundred years. That spirit of innovation had remained with the company when he founded Evinrude Outboard Motors in 1909 – almost 110 years ago.

Ole’s original outboard was a revolution in a time where boats were propelled with oars. That one-cylinder, 1.5 horsepower model took the effort out of boating. Today, when everyone has more computing power in their cellphone than NASA had to put men on the moon, the technology in an outboard has to be smart to be revolutionary. Not only does the Evinrude E-TEC G2 feature the lowest emissions of any combustion outboard on the market, up to 15 percent better fuel efficiency, and up to 75 percent fewer total regulated emissions than leading competitive four-stroke engines, the engines have seen some recent innovations in integration that are once again, being labeled as revolutionary.

A year ago, Evinrude launched the iDock joystick piloting system. The latest addition to the Evinrude Intelligent Piloting System—a suite of Evinrude E-TEC G2 engine features designed to instill confidence in all boaters by making the boat easy and intuitive to operate—iDock was added to existing features like iSteer integrated dynamic power steering, iTrim automatic trim system, iControl digital shift, and throttle, and iLink mobile display interface.

iDock allows users to easily maneuver their boat using a joystick for simple docking in even the toughest conditions. The joystick system lets users sidestep the boat or pivot in place with total control at their fingertips. The simplicity of the system requires much less time to become accustomed to creating a more positive first time boating experience. A fully integrated system, iDock connects with the existing internal hydraulic steering feature of select Evinrude E-TEC G2 engines, reducing the cost of parts, removing clutter on the transom and freeing up precious storage space. And, because it leverages existing E-TEC G2 architecture, installation time is minimized; iDock models follow the same installation process as Evinrude E-TEC G2 engines and typically requires less than one hour on the water setup. This allows Evinrude to offer the all-new iDock system for an unheard of MSRP of $5,999 USD for all iDock components which include the joystick, module, and hydraulic hoses.

More recently, Evinrude partnered with Navico, the parent company of Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, and C-MAP to create an integrated experience for consumers using the Lowrance and Simrad navigation and sonar products with Evinrude E-TEC G2 engines.

Creating a seamless experience for Evinrude E-TEC G2 and Navico digital display end-users, a new software update for select Navico displays allows Evinrude E-TEC G2 engine data to be displayed directly on the chart-plotter – eliminating the need for additional gauges or hardware. In addition, certain engine features can now be controlled right from the multifunction display. This new functionality gives the operator enhanced situational awareness and complete fingertip control of the performance of the engine.

Mirroring the data typically shown on most digital engine gauges, Lowrance and Simrad displays can now give users access to vital engine and vessel information such as engine RPM, temperature data, and fuel and oil levels, as well as custom Evinrude messages for engine functions such as, water in fuel and overheating warnings, and other detailed engine messages and recovery actions. In addition to displaying engine data, the new functionality also gives boaters remote control of Evinrude’s iTrim intelligent trim control system and iSteer Dynamic Power Steering feature directly through the touchscreen devices. Boaters can also initiate Evinrude E-TEC G2’s convenient “one-touch” auto-winterization functionality.

With affordable fingertip docking, dynamic power steering, smart trim control, digital shift and throttle, mobile device integration, one-touch auto-winterization and now engine data and control right on your display, even after over one hundred years, Evinrude is still doing its best to take the effort out of boating.

Learn more visit Evinrude.com today!

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com