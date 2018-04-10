By

Excitement Builds as Earth Day 2018 Approaches

by Amy Lignor

Although each day we learn more and more about the carbon footprint we are making, and each day we try to save this planet for the next generation by monitoring and changing our own bad habits, there is still a great deal of work to do. And even though the Earth Day Network spends 365 days a year tackling the problems and making huge alterations in order to help this planet, there is one day each year that is literally dedicated to Earth, itself.

On April 22nd, the Earth Day campaign will be focusing on ending plastic pollution. Various events will be held worldwide to demonstrate environmental protection systems and celebrate the fact that we are all coming together and doing our part, in more than 193 countries, to make sure this planet gets healthier over time.

Coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network, Earth Day 2018: End Plastic Pollution, is counting down to April 22nd. They wish to bring to the forefront of peoples’ minds the frightening damage that is being done, and what we must do to stop, plastic pollution. Plastics are a great trial for this world and cause damage; from poisoning and injuring marine life to disrupting human hormones. Our beaches and landscapes are littered, and our waste streams and landfills are clogged. The exponential growth of plastics is now threatening the very survival of our planet. In response, Earth Day 2018 is dedicated to providing the information and inspiration needed to fundamentally change the human attitude and behavior about plastics.

The strategy to end plastic pollution involves a great many steps. The Earth Day Network will lead and support the adoption of a global framework to regulate plastic pollution; educate and mobilize citizens across the globe to demand action from governments and corporations to control and diminish plastic pollution; inform and activate citizens to take personal responsibility for the plastic pollution that each one of us generates by choosing to reject, reduce, reuse and recycle plastics. They will also work with universities, school teachers and students to ‘End Plastic Pollution’ and other organizations and networks to make the Earth Day 2018 platform a success. The Network wishes to build partnerships; promote the work that cities and local governments are doing to tackle this subject; empower journalists across the globe to report on the problem and its emerging solutions; and so much more.

As we move closer to 2020, which will mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, excitement is growing. The Network is focused on working with key constituencies and influencers to build a world of educated consumers of all ages who understand the environmental, climate and health consequences of using plastics in our daily lives. This is a true global network of NGO’s and grassroots organizations, campus youth, mayors and other local elected leaders, faith leaders, artists and athletes, and primary and secondary students and teachers. And if you head to www.earthday.org, you can find out exactly what you can do as an individual and/or as a business owner to make sure the goals of the 2018 campaign are met.

In three easy steps – learn, act, and share your story – as an individual, you will learn more by downloading the Plastic Pollution Primer and Action Toolkit. You can act by utilizing the Plastic Pollution Footprint Calculator, Plan and Tracker. And then share your story in regards to your own personal plastic consumption and the changes you have made. You can share your photos and tales to let others know what you personally have contributed to end plastics pollution, and what you will continue to do year round.

As an organization, you can take part in Earth Day by registering your Earth Day 2018 event and becoming a partner with the Network.

We must never forget that there are generations behind us, which means there is never a time to “step away” from the process of bettering this world. With Earth Day 2018 on the horizon, this is the best time to get more involved. For the toolkits, information and data on event organizing and more, head to: www.earthday.org.

Source: BaretNewsWire.com