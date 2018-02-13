By

Exciting New Products and Helm Master Demo Rides at Miami International Boat Show®

By Capt. Ted Lund

Want to get a look at Yamaha’s exciting new lineup of products for 2018? Then you’ll want to head to the Miami International Boat Show® at the Miami Marine Stadium Park and Basin starting Thursday, February 15.

Yamaha will feature their products in three booths (A112, F210, and F201) but will also be offering complimentary demonstration rides of its innovative Helm Master® integrated outboard control system at four in-water slips (244, 246, 248 and 250.)

Helm Master is based on its own digital platform that requires little dash space, connects via fly-by-wire for second-station applications and maximizes performance of double-, triple- and quad-outboard installations by providing boaters with critical engine information, docking and maneuvering in close quarters and almost effortless control whether trolling or running on the high seas.

One of the most exciting new innovations of the Helm Master system is SetPoint. Developed in conjunction with professional captains, SetPoint offers even greater control in fishing, controlled drifting or closed-quarters navigating thanks to three modes: FishPoint, DriftPoint, and StayPoint.

In FishPoint mode, anglers place the bow or stern into the current, and the boat will use minimal RPM to hold the vessel in a stable position, perfect for fishing wrecks or catching bait on buoys without having to drop anchor.

DriftPoint allows the vessel to maintain the bow in a predetermined direction and drift, making it perfect for kite fishing, drift fishing or even enjoying a sunset on the water from the stern.

StayPoint maintains position and heading, using dual-antenna GPS and Helm Master’s independent outboard articulation and thrust vectoring to maintain position within 10 feet in perfect conditions or 75 feet in higher wind and currents, perfect when waiting for a bridge to open or your turn at the fuel dock.

The Helm Master system is composed of six components that work together to enhance the boating experience.

The first part of the system is the ignition control, which combined with Yamaha’s Y-COP® theft deterrence key fob not only controls your engines but deters thieves from leaving the dock with your pride and joy. One swipe of the RFID key fob renders the fuel and ignition systems on your vessel inoperable, leaving it safe and secure at the dock.

Once the engines are started, all of your critical system information is relayed to you from the new CL7 Information Center, a 7-inch high-definition LCD screen which replaces traditional tachometers, offering customizable data and look with varying color palettes and day or night backlighting.

Once running, steering and maneuvering are a dream thanks to Yamaha’s Digital Electronic Steering. In conjunction with the docking joystick and Enhanced Binnacle Control, boaters enjoy independent manipulation of multi-outboard installations to offer precise maneuvering in close quarters.

In addition to traditional controls such as trim assist, the Enhanced Binnacle control offers free throttle when the shift function is disengaged, center-engine only setting for trolling or traversing no wake zones, station selection for multi-station installations and speed control with the touch of a single button. The mount also offers single-lever control of up to four engines.

For more information on Yamaha’s Helm Master system or the complete line of 2018 Yamaha outboard power, visit www.yamahaoutboards.com.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com