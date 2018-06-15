By

Explore Florida!

by Amy Lignor

When people think of vacation and the state of Florida, a high percentage of the time it is the beloved mouse with ears and his glittering “World” that pops into minds everywhere. Nothing against Mickey, of course, but Florida is chock full of other stunning locales, cool places, awesome learning experiences, top of the line hunting and fishing, and more. You name it, Florida has it!

When it comes to the explorer’s heart, the list of historic sites and museums that can be visited is a long one. After all, Florida has a Colonial record that’s extremely popular ever since a “Fountain of Youth” and an explorer by the name of Juan Ponce de León landed on its shores in 1513.

Heading to Northeast Florida? Then check out the Ritz Theater located in the La Villa Neighborhood of Jacksonville. This 1929 Art Deco style building offers up extremely fun shopping as well as a historic cinema that is quite a show.

If heading to Southern Florida looking for a little history, in Key West you will come across the Fort East Martello Museum. Designed after the nearly impregnable coastal Martello watchtower in Italy, this Fort houses the Martello Gallery-Key West Art and Historical Museum and was added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 1972.

While there, you can also check out the Key West Museum of Art & History at the Custom House. Here, you will walk the same path that everyone from pirates to politicians traveled when heading to this, South Florida’s most important historic building. Adjacent to the U.S. Naval base and towering over Mallory’s historic seaport, the Custom House is as stunning today as it was in 1891.

In Madison, the Northwest region of Florida, set your eyes on the Treasures of Madison County Museum and Madison County Genealogical Library. Located in the restored 1890s W.T. Davis Building, these organizations promote the cultural heritage of Madison County and Florida through artifacts, photographic, and genealogical collections. Or even set eyes on the Wardlaw-Smith-Goza House. With construction beginning in 1860, this home served as a temporary hospital for both Confederate and Union wounded following The Civil War.

If wishing to stay outside, Florida has more than 12,000 miles of fishable rivers, streams and canals. While some of the family may be hunting for that grand trophy fish, others can discover both prehistoric and historic sites located offshore, from Native American habitation sites to the remains of sunken steamboats and schooners. Some of the state’s most impressive maritime sites date from the Colonial Period, including ships from the first colonization attempt by Spaniard Tristán de Luna, known as the Emanuel Point located just off-shore Pensacola Bay. The site is the oldest European shipwrecks known in Florida and the second oldest in the United States.

Many of Florida’s lighthouses have also been preserved and turned into some incredible museums where people can learn all about the thrills and chills that occurred to those brave enough to face the uncertainty of the sea. There are even shipwreck trails today that include: 1733 Spanish Galleon Trail, Florida Panhandle Shipwreck Trail, Museums in the Sea, Maritime Heritage Trail.

In Clearwater you can get more up-close-and-personal with under the sea creatures at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. Dedicated to restoring and preserving marine life and the environment, it is a fun place to go with the kids.

The Billie Swamp Safari in Clewiston goes even more in-depth, offering a first-hand experience of the wildlife and environment that makes the Everglades a vibrant location. Overnight guests sleep in a native-style chickee hut and can also be led through the Everglades on either day or evening rides.

And for those who are very into the military, you can’t get better than the National Navy UDT-SEAL Museum located in Central Florida in the city of Fort Pierce. Formally dedicated. Here, visitors can get a view of both history and the historical artifacts that have returned to Fort Pierce over the years.

For a little Indiana Jones-type experience, you can also visit the Urca de Lima Underwater Archaeological Preserve in Fort Pierce; home to the wrecks of one Spanish fleet that met up with a hurricane in 1715.

Unlike Ponce de León who didn’t have a guide when he first appeared on Florida’s shores 500 years ago, you most certainly do. There are a slew of locales where you can, quite literally, visit the past, and all you need is the passion to explore and the information to be found at: www.visitflorida.com

.

Source: BaretNewsWire.com