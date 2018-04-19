By

Family-Friendly Adventures Await You in “The Queen City”

by Amy Lignor

Charlotte, North Carolina, is a city that knows how to play. Families love to discover a vacation spot that is not only fun for them, but will also have a never-ending supply of things to do when it comes to the kids. Charlotte is one place that guarantees you will all go back home when the trip is over wearing great big smiles and loaded with happy memories. In fact, it is so much fun in “The Queen City” that once you see it, you will plan to go back again real soon.

Let’s start with Charlotte’s indoor attractions for you and the family with Discovery Place Science. This is one museum where the word “interactive” doesn’t seem to remotely cover all the things that kids can do here. From building structures to creating music to enjoying a hands-on arena with a water table and wind wall, kids will have a ball. Not to mention, both kids and adults will be thrilled by the Charlotte Observer IMAX® Dome Theatre and Discovery 3D Theatre.

Speaking of…the Children’s Theatre of Charlotte allows the entire family to witness and participate in the thrilling world of the performing arts. It has been over four decades that the Children’s Theatre has catered to families. Being nationally recognized as one of the top performance and educational youth organizations in the country, they also offer drama classes and workshops.

You like sports, you say? Not a problem at all. Here you will find the NASCAR Hall of Fame where adult race fans will also be enchanted by the exhibits that cover 40,000 square feet and celebrate this homegrown sport. And your kids will really love the fifty hands-on interactive features like taking part in the pit crew challenge and calling a race on the radio.

There is even the Sports Connection for that active family that never wants to sit down. With three locations in Charlotte, you will have everything at your disposal for adults, teens and younger children: a ropes course, bowling and rock climbing, bumper cars, arcade games, mini-bowling and jump-n-play just to name a few.

And if you wish to have a little “under the sea” experience, you can head to SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord Aquarium. From sharks to seahorses, you will get up-close-and-personal with more than 5,000 sea creatures.

If wishing to switch from indoor activities to the outdoor world, your adventure can begin at the Carolina Raptor Center. A fantastic organization that rehabilitates and cares for injured birds of prey, you can learn a lot and take a one-mile nature walk to study the amazing 25 species of raptors that call the Center home.

At the Lazy 5 Ranch, kids can encounter more than 750 animals from six continents while touring the animal park in a horse-drawn wagon. Along the same lines, the 400 acres at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden are available for walks that allow you to do a little weekend exploring at the “Wee Houses” exhibition, part of the collective “Playhouses, Treehouses and Forts” attraction. Here, the little ones will literally step into a new world of imagination as they have a ball inside the garden.

If you wish to get back into the “action,” you and the kids will be able to experience true thrill rides at Carowinds. Included amongst the family rides, the sprawling Carolina Harbor water-park offers Fury325, the world’s tallest and fastest giga-coaster! For even more speed, head to the SpeedPark at Concord Mills and play on the five go-kart tracks for kids and adults, as well as bumper boats, a climbing wall, mini-golf and an arcade.

And if you wish to hit the water, the U.S. National Whitewater Center is home to the largest man-made whitewater river in the world, and the world’s first deep water solo climbing tour. Adventures include rafting, kayaking, climbing, mountain biking, a zip line and so much more.

With a vacation location this active, the kids will have very good night sleeps as they gear up for the next day, allowing the adults to sit back, relax, and enjoy whatever stunning hotel they’ve chosen to stay at in the beauty of Charlotte.

Find out everything there is to do, places to stay, and restaurants to savor at: www.charlottesgotalot.com

