Fish and Cruise with Family-Friendly Sea Chaser 24 HFC

By Craig Lamb

Families and boating go together, and so does serious fishing. You can enjoy both on the same trip aboard the Sea Chaser 24 HFC by Carolina Skiff.

Whatever the activity the 24 HFC is already rigged out with the features everyone needs to enjoy a long day on the water. Head out early into the bay or inshore waters for a morning fishing trip. Then cruise to a secluded island for an afternoon of beachcombing.

The 24 HFC delivers safety, comfort, style, and performance like no other boat in the class. The 24 HFC has a 101-inch beam, length overall of 23’ 9”, and a respectable gunwale height. You get that for safety, along with a fuel tank holding up to 100 gallons for long fishing days and day trips to faraway destinations.

The 24 HFC is built on Carolina Skiff’s legendary and trustworthy 30 years of boat design. Built with 100 percent composite construction, the 24 HFC is built solid and dependable for years of rugged use in saltwater environments. A quick-lift, high-performance step-hull provides quick hole shots to get the boat on plane for a smooth, dry ride.

Hybrid Fish & Cruise (HFC) truly means what it stands for in a boat. The revolutionary design of the 24 HFC is built from the ground up with devoted fishermen and active families in mind.

Add options to customize an HFC 24 to fit your needs, although the boat already comes loaded standard features that provide comfort, convenience, safety and functionality to the boat. Best of all, the standard and optional accessories are factory installed by skilled craftsmen at the Carolina Skiff plant in Waycross, Georgia.

Check out these standard features on the 24 HFC:

Bow U-Shape Compartment with capacity of 52 Gallons

Bow- In-Floor Fish Box with bucket storage with capacity of 32 Gallons

LED bow navigation lights in rub rail

SS anchor chock with roller

Bow anchor rope storage compartment with lifting Eye

Stainless Steel low profile recessed safety bow rail

25 gallon aerated live well

Deluxe upholstery package

Wrap around removable bow cushions

Removable bow backrest with safety pin

Bow and side bolster pads

8 Stainless Steel LED lighted cup holders throughout boat

4 Heavy Duty SS Folding Cleats

Fiberglass console with side entry door, port window & porta potty

Fold down console jump seat

Stainless Steel console grab rail

Quick disconnect windscreen

Console foot-rest with glove box and utility pocket

Infinity AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth/USB/auxiliary plug and four waterproof speakers

Teleflex Bay Star hydraulic steering

Teleflex Hydraulic Tilt Helm

SS power grip steering wheel with knob

Motor matched digital gauge package

Full switch panel with 12V power source plug

Ultra Leaning Post w/back rest, fold down foot-rest

2 Stainless Steel cup holders and 4-rod holders

100-quart removable cooler

Upholstered rear bench seat with insulated cooler/storage

High-pressure raw water wash down systemTelescopic fold up boarding ladder

6 Stainless Steel Flush mount gunwale rod holders

Rear 25-gallon bait well with max air re-circulating system

Rear 25-gallon storage compartment

White LED Lighting in all storage compartments

Blue/White LED lighting over rod storage & console step

LED Lighted Flush Mount Compass

Fire Extinguisher

LED blue underwater lights

24 HFC, Sea Chaser and Carolina Skiff models. There are 60 in all from which to choose and you can get started at carolinaskiff.com. You can find a dealer, learn more about the brand legacy, and build a boat on the website. You can also contact Carolina Skiff and request a catalog. Join the community of Carolina Skiff followers at the Carolina Skiff Facebook Page.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com