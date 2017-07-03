By

Fishing the Chesapeake

Meet Captain Shannon Pickens, a lifelong resident of Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Yamaha professional angler.

“I grew up fishing here since I was a little kid and love it, just love it,” he said.

Pickens should indeed. Today he makes a living operating Working Girl Charters (FishTheChesapeakeBay.com). The waters are rich in tradition for guides and commercial captains like Pickens.

“We have everything here from shallow water fishing to out in the Bay and into the ocean,” he explained.

That covers all of the saltwater game fish species sought by anglers, from flounder to tuna, striped bass to marlin.

Homeport for Pickens is Tilghman Island, Md. He often fishes from the Papa John, a 27’ Contender center console powered by twin Yamaha 4.2L V6 Offshore Outboards.

“We have a number of big charter boats around here but not many center console, light tackle boats,” continued Pickens.

“It’s a 2005 Contender®, and those Yamahas have over 4,500 hours* and going,” he said.

“One day I might be fishing in 1 or 2 feet of water in the Bay and can run 70 miles the next day and chase tuna or marlin.”

Yamaha powers those competitive advantages, he believes.

“The efficiency and quietness of the outboards allows me to get into some of the shallowest water around, the rock piles and other highly productive areas inaccessible by the bigger boats.”

Pickens’ choice is Yamaha’s next generation of V6 4.2L Offshore outboards. Class leading big-bore design means the outboards have the best time-to-plane. Also leading the class is an outboard that is the lightest weight in its class with the largest displacement. Yamaha’s V6 4.2L offshore models feature up to 17% better long range fuel economy.

“What means the most to me is the reliability of my Yamahas,” he added. “I know my Yamahas will perform to the standards that I expect and that my clients expect when they get on board.”

Confidence is another factor in why Pickens relies on Yamaha.

“I know if you’ve got confidence in your equipment that lets you focus on the rest of what you’ve got going on around you,” he said.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com