Flock to New Year’s Eve at The Heritage Center, December 31

Date: December 31, 2017

Time: 9:30 pm

Rock in the New Year’s with the Landsharks Band at the Heritage Center! The premier Jimmy Buffet tribute band will be performing to benefit this historical building!

Doors open at 9:30pm, but grab the limited VIP tickets and you will get early admission to meet the band, enjoy a free cocktail/beverage and entered to win Landshark prizes!

All admission prices include sliders, hors d’ouvres, and champagne toast at the stroke of midnight. A cash bar will be available on our patio all night as you rock to their tunes. If you’re daring enough, enter the optional Parrothead costume contest! Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes!

The Heritage Center

2140 14th Avenue

Vero Beach, FL 32960

(772) 770-2263

http://www.veroheritage.org/