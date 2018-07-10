Florida Main Street Annual Conference, July 30 – August 1st

Each year a different Florida Main Street opens their doors for the opportunity to highlight their thriving downtown community. This year, the 2018 Annual Conference will be hosted by Main Street Vero Beach on July 30- August 1st. Come see why Vero Beach is the east coast’s best kept secret and learn from some of the best presenters from all over the country, about how to take more pride in your historic downtown!
Location
Main Street Vero Beach
2036 14th Ave #103
Vero Beach, FL 32960
Website: www.FloridaMainStreet.com