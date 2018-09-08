By

For Big Fall Kingfish, Look Inshore

By Capt. Ted Lund

During the fall months every year, a moveable feast starts heading out of inlets and passes along the southeast United States as billions of silver, and black mullet start moving out of estuaries and along the coast in their annual southern migration.

Prime areas to start looking for them are the channels leading into major harbors such as Savannah, Charleston, Jacksonville, and Cape Canaveral. All of these port channels have several distinct advantages in common. The first is that they have direct links to estuaries from which the baitfish stream and forage species have to run the “gauntlet” of these deep-water channels which give these toothy pelagics a “roadmap” to inshore coastal waters.

One of the best methods of targeting smoker kings inshore is slow trolling with live bait. Although Spanish mackerel are arguably one of the best baits for them, they can be difficult to keep alive, Other large, live baits, however, will also draw thrilling, skyrocketing, mid-air bites from smoker kings. Good examples include large blue runners, mullet and thread herring. Regardless of the live bait you choose, anglers should use double-hook stinger rigs armed with treble hooks. As a rule, try to fish the lightest wire you can to prevent cut-offs. A good starting point is Malin’s #5 (43-lb test) hardwire steel leader.

The ideal boat for this type of fishing should be a stable, modified-V that can comfortably and safely make inlet crossings in challenging conditions. It should also have ample live well space and plenty of rod holders.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com