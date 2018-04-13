By

OPENING THIS WEEK

Kam’s Kapsules

Weekly Previews That Make Choosing a Film Fun

by Kam Williams

For movies opening April 13, 2018



BIG BUDGET FILMS

Borg vs. McEnroe (R for nudity and pervasive profanity) Tennis docudrama, set in the summer of 1980, revisiting the fierce rivalry between mild-mannered Bjorn Borg (Sverrir Gudnason) and hot-headed John McEnroe (Shia LaBeouf) leading to their historic showdown at Wimbledon. Featuring Stellan Skarsgard, Tuva Novotny and Scott Arthur.

Isle of Dogs (PG-13 for mature themes and violent images) Stop-motion animated adventure, directed by Wes Anderson and set in Japan, about a boy (Koyu Rankin) who runs away from home and steals a plane in order to find a beloved pooch quarantined on a remote island. Voice cast includes Bryan Cranston, Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray, Edward Norton, Frances McDormand, Harvey Keitel, Greta Gerwig and Yoko Ono.

Rampage (PG-13 for violence, mass destruction, brief profanity and obscene gestures) Dwayne Johnson and Naomie Harris co-star in this action comedy as scientists who save the day when three animals mutated into monsters decimate the Windy City in the wake of a genetic experiment gone terribly awry. With Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Malin Akerman and Joe Manganiello.

Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero (PG for action and mature themes) Animated adventure, set during the First World War, recounting the real-life exploits of a stray dog that was adopted by a GI (Logan Lerman) before becoming the most decorated canine in American history for his service in the trenches of France. Narrated by Helena Bonham Carter, with voice work by Gerard Depardieu, Jordan Beck and Jason Ezzell.

Truth or Dare (PG-13 for violence, sexuality, alcohol abuse, profanity, mature themes and disturbing content) High-body count horror flick revolving around a teen party game that turns deadly when prevaricating players get picked off one-by-one. Ensemble cast includes Lucy Hale, Tom Choi, Aurora Perrineau, Tyler Posey and Sophia Ali.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

10×10 (Unrated) Suspense thriller about a young businesswoman (Kelly Reilly) who is kidnapped and locked in a soundproof, concrete cell by a creepy identity thief (Luke Evans) Supporting cast includes Noel Clarke, Jason Maza and Olivia Chenery.

Beirut (R for profanity, violence and a nude image) Espionage thriller, set in the Eighties during Lebanon’s civil war, about a retired U.S. diplomat (Jon Hamm) coaxed back into service by a CIA agent (Rosamund Pike) to negotiate the release of a kidnapped colleague (Mark Pelligrino). With Dean Norris, Shea Whigham and Douglas Hodge.

Bye Bye Germany (Unrated) Post-WWII dramedy, set in Frankfurt in 1946, revolving around the effort of a half-dozen, Jewish Holocaust survivors to raise enough money to move to America. Co-starring Moritz Bleibtreu, Antje Traue, Tim Seyfi, Mark Ivanir, Anatole Taubman and Hans Low. (In German and English with subtitles)

Nana (Unrated) Serena Dykman makes her directorial debut with this poignant biopic recounting her Holocaust survivor grandmother’s ordeals in Auschwitz, Ravensbruck and Malchow. (In English and French with subtitles)

The Rider (R for profanity and drug use) Bittersweet biopic about rising rodeo star Brady Blackburn’s (Brady Jandreau) search for new meaning in life after suffering a near-fatal kick to the head from a horse. With Tim Jandreau, Lilly Jandreau, Cat Clifford and Lane Scott.

