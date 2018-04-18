By

OPENING THIS WEEK

Kam’s Kapsules

Weekly Previews That Make Choosing a Film Fun

by Kam Williams

For movies opening April 20, 2018



BIG BUDGET FILMS

Duck Duck Goose (PG for rude humor and mild action) Animated parable about a bachelor goose (Jim Gaffigan) who matures enough to serve as a surrogate father to a couple of ducklings (Lance Lim and Zendaya) he accidentally separates from their flock. Voice cast includes Reggie Watts, Jennifer Grey and Carl Reiner.

I Feel Pretty (PG-13 for sexuality, profanity and partial nudity) Split personality comedy about an insecure Plain Jane (Amy Schumer) who suddenly becomes convinced she’s the prettiest woman on the planet after falling and hitting her head. With Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Aidy Bryant, Lauren Hutton and Naomi Campbell.

Super Troopers 2 (R for crude humor, pervasive profanity, coarse sexuality, drug use and graphic nudity) Sequel to the 2001 cult comedy finds the Broken Lizard comedy troupe reprising their roles as inept Vermont state troopers in a madcap adventure revolving around a border war between the U.S. and Canada. Co-starring Jay Chandrasekhar, Paul Soter, Steve Lemme, Erik Stolhanske and Kevin Heffernan, with a cameo appearance by Fred Savage as himself.

Traffik (R for violence, sexuality, drug use, disturbing images and pervasive profanity) Suspense thriller about two couples (Paula Patton and Omar Epps, and Roselyn Sanchez and Laz Alonso) whose getaway weekend at a lair isolated in the mountains is rudely interrupted by the arrival of a violent biker gang. With Luke Goss, Missi Pyle and William Fitchner.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

After Auschwitz (Unrated) Holocaust documentary belatedly recounting the trauma experienced by a half-dozen survivors who had been evacuated to the U.S. and pressured to suffer in silence without ever discussing the horrors they’d witnessed in Hitler’s death camps.

The Devil and Father Amorth (Unrated) The Exorcist’s William Friedkin directed this chilling documentary chronicling an epic battle between good vs. evil which finds an intrepid Catholic priest performing his ninth exorcism on a deranged woman possessed by demons. (In English and Italian with subtitles)

Dolphins (G) Disney nature documentary, narrated by Owen Wilson, about a pod of porpoises’ most rebellious young pup.

Godard Mon Amour (Unrated) Romantic dramedy, set in Paris in ’67, recounting the love which blossomed during the shooting of La Chinoise between director Jean-Luc Godard (Louis Garrel) and a teen actress (Stacy Martin) young enough to be his daughter. With Berenice Bejo, Gregory Gadebois and Micha Lescot. (In French, English and Italian with subtitles)

Mercury 13 (Unrated) Dashed dreams documentary profiling the 13 female pilots who passed NASA’s astronaut test with flying colors in 1961 only to ultimately be refused admission to the exclusive boys’ club.

Pass Over (Unrated) Spike Lee and Danya Taymor co-directed this filmed play about a couple of homeless black men (John Michael Hill and Julian Parker) shooting the breeze on a dangerous street corner on the South Side of Chicago. Supporting cast includes Ryan Hallahan and Blake DeLong.

Source: BaretNewsWire.com