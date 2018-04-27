By

OPENING THIS WEEK

Kam’s Kapsules

Weekly Previews That Make Choosing a Film Fun

by Kam Williams

For movies opening April 27, 2018



BIG BUDGET FILMS

Avengers: Infinity War (PG-13 for profanity, crude references, intense action and pervasive violence) 19th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series and the 3rd in the Avengers franchise finds the fearless team of superheroes joining forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy to thwart the attempt of a diabolical despot (Josh Brolin) to destroy the universe. Cast includes Robert Downey, Jr, Elizabeth Olsen, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Tom Holland and Zoe Saldana.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

Backstabbing for Beginners (R for violence and pervasive profanity) Political thriller, based on Michael Soussan’s memoir of the same name, about a UN employee (Theo James) who uncovers corruption involving his boss (Ben Kingsley) in Iraq’s Food-for-Oil program. Featuring Jacqueline Bisset, Rachel Wilson and Brian Markinson.

Disobedience (R for graphic sexuality) Tale of forbidden love about a couple of lesbian lovers (Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams) separated in their teens by their Orthodox Jewish community whose mutual attraction reignites when reunited years later. With Alessandro Nivola, Anton Lesser and Cara Horgan.

Kings (R for violence, sexuality, nudity and pervasive profanity) Suspense thriller, set in South-Central L.A. in 1992, revolving around a single-mom’s (Halle Berry) effort to bring her eight foster kids home when riots break out in the wake of the Rodney King verdict. With Daniel Craig, Lamar Johnson and Rachel Hilson.

Let the Sunshine In (Unrated) Romantic romp revolving around a Parisian painter (Juliette Binoche) with a parade of flawed suitors, including a married banker (Xavier Beauvois), a neurotic actor (Nicolas Duvauchelle) and an artist afraid of commitment (Alex Descas). With Clairw Tran, Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi and Gerard Depardieu. (In French with subtitles)

Love & Bananas (Unrated) Endangered species documentary chronicling the daring mission led by Thai conservationist Lek Chailert to rescue a blind, 70 year-old elephant kidnapped by poachers. Featuring Carlos Trevino, Fred Zimmerman and Allison Ward.

Rogers Park (Unrated) Midlife crisis dramedy examining the intertwined lives of two troubled couples (Antoine McKay and Sara Sevigny, and Jonny Mars and Christine Horn) living in the Windy City’s most diverse neighborhood. With Fred Zimmerman, Allison Howard and Brian King.

Selfie Dad (Unrated) Comedian Michael, Jr. plays the title character in this kitchen sink comedy as a cash-strapped father who tries to support his family by launching his own Youtube channel. Cast includes Chondra Pierce, James Denton, Karen Abercrombie and Shelby Simmons.

Supercon (R for crude sexual content, pervasive profanity and drug use) Ensemble comedy about a struggling, former child actor (Russell Peters) who joins forces with a few other fading stars (Maggie Grace, Ryan Kwanten and Brooks Braselman) to even the score with a crooked nostalgia convention promoter (Mike Epps) and an overbearing TV executive (Clancy Brown). With Dana Snyder, Josh Perry and Candi Brooks.

The Test & the Art of Thinking (Unrated) Rite of passage documentary exposing the cultural bias in the SAT and ACT, the standardized tests serving as proving grounds for college-bound high school students.

Source: BaretNewsWire.com