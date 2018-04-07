By

OPENING THIS WEEK

Kam’s Kapsules

Weekly Previews That Make Choosing a Film Fun

by Kam Williams

For movies opening April 6, 2018







BIG BUDGET FILMS

Blockers (R for crude humor, pervasive profanity, graphic sexuality, drug use, partying and frontal nudity) Prom night comedy revolving around three parents (John Cena, Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz) who join forces to thwart their daughters’ (Geraldine Viswanathan, Kathryn Newton and Gideon Adlon) plan to lose their virginity. With Ramona Young, Miles Robbins and Graham Phillips.

Chappaquiddick (PG-13 for smoking, profanity, mature themes and disturbing images) Historical docudrama recounting Ted Kennedy’s (Jason Clarke) summer of ’69 car accident that claimed the life of 28 year-old, campaign worker Mary Jo Kopechne (Kate Mara). Featuring Andria Blackman as Joan Kennedy, Clancy Brown as Robert McNamara, and Taylor Nichols as Ted Sorensen.

The Miracle Season (PG for mature themes) Inspirational true tale about a girls’ high school volleyball team that triumphed in spite of the tragic death of its star player (Danika Yarosh) in a moped accident. With Erin Moriarty and Oscar-winners Helen Hunt (for As Good as It Gets) and William Hurt (for Kiss of the Spider Woman).

A Quiet Place (PG-13 for terror and bloody images) Haunted house horror flick about a family that finds itself hunted by mysterious creatures who use sound to locate their prey. Cast includes Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

ACORN and the Firestorm (Unrated) Investigative post-mortem deconstructing how the country’s largest, anti-poverty organization was defunded after the airing of an embarrassing, hidden-camera video shot by a couple of right-wing activists posing as a pimp and prostitute seeking advice about tax evasion and child smuggling.

The Heart of Nuba (Unrated) Reverential biopic about Dr. Tom Catena, the selfless, American physician who, for the past decade, has been the only surgeon available to a million people living in the wart-torn Nuba Mountains of southern Sudan.

Lean on Pete (R for profanity and brief violence) Coming-of-age drama, set in Portland, Oregon, about the bond forged between a 15 year-old stable boy (Charlie Plummer) and a retired racehorse slated for slaughter. With Steve Buscemi, Steve Zahn, Travis Fimmel and Chloe Sevigny.

Spinning Man (R for profanity and sexual references) Pierce Brosnan plays the title character in this whodunit about a philandering philosophy professor suspected of foul play after a student (Odeya Rush) he’s sleeping with disappears without a trace. With Jamie Kennedy, Minnie Driver, Alexandra Shipp and Guy Pearce.

Spiral (Unrated) An eye-opening documentary chronicling the recent rise of anti-Semitism in France.

Where Is Kyra? (Unrated) Michelle Pfeiffer plays the title character in this NYC saga as an unemployed woman whose life spirals out of control after the death of the mother (Suzanne Shepherd) she’d become financially dependent on. With Kiefer Sutherland, Babs Olusanmokun and Sam Robards.

Source: BaretNewsWire.com