by Kam Williams

For movies opening August 4, 2017

BIG BUDGET FILMS

The Dark Tower (PG-13 for action, gun violence and mature themes) Adaptation of the Stephen King sci-fi thriller about an 11 year-old adventurer (Tom Taylor) who slips into another dimension where he witnesses a showdown between an evil sorcerer (Matthew McConaughey) and a gunslinger (Idris Elba) defending the universe from extinction. Supporting cast includes Abbey Lee, Dennis Haysbert and Jackie Earle Haley.

Detroit (R for graphic violence and pervasive profanity) Two-time Oscar-winner Kathryn Bigelow (for The Hurt Locker) directed this claustrophobic docudrama, set in the Motor City, revisiting the ’67 riots through the prism of the sadistic police interrogation of some suspected snipers. Co-starring John Boyega, Anthony Mackie, Will Poulter, Jacob Latimore and John Krasinski. .

Kidnap (R for violence and scenes of peril) Suspense thriller about a single-mom (Halle Berry) who turns vigilante after her young son (Sage Correa) is abducted by kidnappers. With Lew Temple, Dana Gourrier and Chris McGinn.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

Armed Response (R for graphic violence, profanity and grisly images) Supernatural thriller about a special forces team’s investigation of the mysterious slaughter of the entire staff at a black ops facility. Co-starring Wesley Snipes, Anne Heche and Gene Simmons.

Columbus (Unrated) Romantic dramedy, set in Indiana, about a Korean man (John Cho) who falls in love with a local librarian (Haley Lu Richardson) living with her drug-addicted mother when he comes to America to care for his comatose father. With Parker Posey, Rory Culkin and Jim Dougherty.

Fun Mom Dinner (R for sexuality, drug use, crude humor and pervasive profanity) Girls’ night out comedy about four mothers (Katie Aselton, Molly Shannon, Toni Collette and Bridget Everett) with kids in the same preschool whose simple plan to unwind over a meal turns into a wild evening they’ll never forget. Featuring Hart Denton, Gerald Dewey and Leigh Dunham.

Savage Dog (Unrated) Action thriller about a just-paroled boxer’s (Scott Adkins) quest for revenge against the mobsters responsible for murdering his loved one. With Marko Zaror, Juju Chan and Cung Le.

Some Freaks (Unrated) Romantic dramedy about a one-eyed teen (Thomas Mann) who falls for a chubby, high school classmate (Lily Mae Harrington) only to have their relationship fall apart when she loses 50 pounds in college. Cast includes Marin Ireland, Lachlan Buchanan and Ely Henry.

Step (PG for mature themes and mild epithets) Against-the-odds documentary, set at a girls’ high school in Baltimore, chronicling the effort of seniors on the step team to win a dance competition as well as scholarships to college.

Wind River (R for profanity, rape, graphic violence and disturbing images) Crime thriller about a rookie FBI agent (Elizabeth Olsen) who teams with a veteran game tracker (Jeremy Renner) to solve a murder after a body is discovered in the woods on an Indian reservation. With Graham Greene, Judith Jones and Jon Bernthal.

Source: Baret News