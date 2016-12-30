By

OPENING THIS WEEK

Kam’s Kapsules

Weekly Previews That Make Choosing a Film Fun

by Kam Williams

For movies opening December 30, 2016

BIG BUDGET FILMS

Fences (PG-13 for profanity, mature themes and sexual references) Denzel Washington and Viola Davis co-star in this screen adaptation of August Wilson’s Tony Award and Pulitizer Prize-winning play chronicling the struggles of an African-American family living in Pittsburgh in the Fifties. With Mykelti Williamson, Jovan Adepo, Stephen Henderson and Russell Hornsby.

Hidden Figures (PG for mature themes and mild epithets) Adaptation of the Margot Lee Shetterly best seller chronicling the exploits of a trio of African-American unsung heroines (Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae), NASA mathematicians who played pivotal roles in America’s success against Russia in the space race. Cast includes Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst, Jim Parsons and Mahershala Ali.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

Gold (R for sexuality, nudity and pervasive profanity) Unlikely-buddies drama about a down on his luck businessman (Matthew McConaughey) who joins forces with a geologist (Edgar Ramirez) to search for gold bullion in the jungles of Borneo. With Bryce Dallas Howard, Stacy Keach and Bruce Greenwood.

Live by Night (R for sexuality, nudity, graphic violence and pervasive profanity) Ben Affleck wrote, directed and stars in this adaptation of the Dennis Lehane crime thriller of the same name about the reign of a ruthless Boston mobster during the Prohibition Era. Ensemble cast includes Zoe Saldana, Brendan Gleeson, Elle Fanning, Scott Eastwood, Chris Cooper and Sienna Miller.

Paterson (R for profanity) Adam Driver handles the title role in this character-driven dramedy, set in New Jersey, revolving around the mundane life of a poetry-writing, municipal bus driver. With Golshifteh Farahani, Rizwan Manji and Method Man.

Source: Baret News