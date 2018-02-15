For movies opening February 16, 2018

By

OPENING THIS WEEK

Kam’s Kapsules

Weekly Previews That Make Choosing a Film Fun

by Kam Williams





BIG BUDGET FILMS

Black Panther (PG-13 for pervasive violent action sequences and a rude gesture) Chadwick Boseman handles the title role in this Marvel Comics origins tale which finds the superhero serving as king of an African country before teaming with a CIA agent (Martin Freeman) and a female, special forces unit to avert world war. With Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett, Daniel Kaluuya, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o and Andy Serkis.

Early Man (PG for action and rude humor) Stop-motion animated adventure, set during the Bronze Age, revolving around a caveman (Eddie Redmayne) who rallies his tribe to win back their idyllic valley homeland from an evil warlord (Tom Hiddleston). Voice cast includes Nick Park, Maisie Williams and Timothy Spall.

Samson (PG-13 for violence, including battle sequences) Faith-based drama recounting the Biblical tale about a heroic, Hebrew he-man (Taylor James) called upon by God to free Israel from the Philistines. With Billy Zane, Rutger Hauer, Jackson Rathbone and the “Bionic Woman” Lindsay Wagner.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

Aiyaary (Unrated) East Indian action thriller about an army colonel (Manoj Bajpayee) who has 36 hours to rein in his once-promising protege gone rogue (Sidharth Malhotra). With Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Chopra and Adil Hussain. (In Hindi with subtitles)

Double Lover (Unrated) Adaptation of “Lives of the Twins,” Joyce Carol Oates’ best seller revolving around a vulnerable young woman (Marine Vath) who falls in love with a shrink (Jeremie Renier) with a split personality. Featuring Jacqueline Bisset, Myriam Boyer and Dominique Reymond. (In French with subtitles)

Irreplaceable You (Unrated) Bittersweet drama, set in NYC, about a terminally-ill bride-to-be’s (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) attempt to find another mate for her fiance (Michiel Huisman) before she passes away. With Kate McKinnon, Jacki Weaver, Steve Coogan and Christopher Walken.

Loveless (R for profanity, graphic sexuality, frontal nudity and a disturbing image) Dysfunctional family drama, set in Moscow, about a cohabitating couple (Maryana Spivak and Aleksey Rosin) going through a bitter divorce who set aside their differences to search for their son (Matvey Novikov) when he suddenly disappears. Supporting cast includes Marina Vasileva, Andris Keiss and Aleksey Fateev. (In Russian with subtitles)

Oh Lucy! (Unrated) Poignant character portrait of a lonely cleaning lady (Shinobu Terajima) who travels from Tokyo to Southern California to search for the English teacher (Josh Hartnett) she has a crush on. Featuring Kaho Mnami, Koji Yakusho and Megan Mullally. (In English and Japanese with subtitles)

The Party (R for profanity and drug use) Dark comedy, set in London, about a British politician (Kristin Scott Thomas) who invites her friends over to celebrate her appointment to the cabinet, only to have the evening ruined when her husband (Timothy Spall) and others share some dramatic news of their own. With Emily Mortimer, Cillian Murphy and Patricia Clarkson.

Poop Talk (Unrated) Humor-driven documentary taking an uncensored look at feces. Featuring commentary by comedians Adam Carolla, Rob Cordrry and Bobby Lee.

