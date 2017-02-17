By

by Kam Williams

For movies opening February 17, 2017

BIG BUDGET FILMS

A Cure for Wellness (R for violence, profanity, disturbing images, graphic nudity, sexuality and a rape) Psychological thriller about a young executive (Dane DeHaan) who becomes suspicious about a health spa ‘s claims of miraculous cures when he arrives at the remote Swiss Alps retreat to pick up his supposedly ailing boss (Harry Groener). With Jason Isaacs, Mia Goth and Celia Imrie. (In English and German with subtitles)

Fist Fight (R for sexuality, nudity, drug use and pervasive profanity) Coarse comedy about a temperamental history teacher (Ice Cube) who challenges the nerdy colleague (Charlie Day) responsible for his firing to a duel after school. Cast includes Tracy Morgan, Dean Norris, Dennis Haysbert and Christina Hendricks.

The Great Wall (PG-13 for violence) Action adventure set during the Song dynasty and revolving around a soldier of fortune (Matt Damon) who defends the Great Wall of China from a swarm of invading dragons with the help of a platoon of elite warriors. With Tian Jing, Pedro Pascal and Willem Dafoe. (In English, Mandarin and Ukrainian with subtitles)

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

Everybody Loves Somebody (PG-13 for sexuality and profanity) Romantic comedy about a Chicano gynecologist (Karla Souza) who lands in a love triangle when she is accompanied by a new suitor (Ben O’Toole) to a wedding in Mexico also attended by an ex-boyfriend (Jose Maria Yazpik) she hasn’t gotten over yet. With Stefanie Estes, K.C. Clyde and Tiare Scanda. (In English and Spanish with subtitles)

From Nowhere (Unrated) Coming-of-age drama, set in the Bronx, highlighting the ordeals of three, undocumented high school seniors–a Muslim Guinean (J. Mallory McCree), a depressed Dominican (Octavia Chavez-Richmond) and a Peruvian class valedictorian (Raquel Castro)–living in fear of being apprehended by the authorities before being granted legal immigration status. Supporting cast includes Sydni Beaudoin, Helen Beyene and Erica Camarano.

Ghost of New Orleans (R for violence and brief profanity) Supernatural crime thriller about a disgraced detective (Josh Lucas) who solves the mysterious murder of a beautiful cellist (Lake Bell) with the help of her ghost. With Terrence Howard, Deborah Ann Woll, Bokeem Woodbine and Sharon Leal.

In Dubious Battle (R for violence and brief sexuality) Adaptation of John Steinbeck’s Depression era novel revolving around the efforts of a couple of activists (James Franco and Nat Wolff) to unionize fellow, California farm workers. Ensemble cast includes Selena Gomez, Vincent D’Onofrio, Sam Shepherd, Ed Harris and Josh Hutcherson.

Keep Quiet (Unrated) Skeletons-in-the-closet documentary about an anti-Semitic, Holocaust-denying, Hungarian politician’s stunning transformation after finding out not only that he’s Jewish but that his maternal grandmother was an Auschwitz survivor. (In English, Hungarian and German with subtitles)

Land of Mine (R for violence, profanity and grisly images) Fact-based World War II drama, nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar, recounting how Denmark forced thousands of German POWs to defuse millions of land mines buried on its beaches during Nazi occupation. Co-starring Roland Moller, Mikkel Boe Folsgaard and Louis Hoffmann. (In Danish, German and English with subtitles)

Lovesong (Unrated) Homoerotic drama about a divorced mom’s (Riley Keough) attempt to revive a lesbian relationship on the eve of her BFF’s (Jena Malone) marriage to a man (Ryan Eggold). With Cary Joji Fukunaga, Juliet Fitzpatrick and Neal Huff.

My Name Is Emily (Unrated) Road drama about an orphan (Evanna Lynch) who, on her 16th birthday, runs away from her foster home with an ardent admirer (George Webster) to search for her long-lost father (Declan Conlon) locked-up in a mental institution on the other side of Ireland. Support cast includes Michael Smiley, Martin McCann and Cathy Belton.

XX (R for violence, profanity and brief drug use) Quartet of short horror flicks, each directed by a woman and featuring a female lead. Cast includes Melanie Lynskey, Natalie Brown, Breeda Wool and Christina Kirk.

