Kam’s Kapsules

by Kam Williams

For movies opening February 2, 2018



Winchester (PG-13 for violence, sexuality, drug use, mature themes and disturbing images) Revenge flick revolving around a Winchester Gun heiress (Helen Mirren) whose house is haunted by the ghosts of people killed by her company’s repeating rifle. With Sarah Snook, Jason Clarke and Angus Sampson.

Bilal: A New Breed of Hero (PG-13 for violence and mature themes) Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje plays the title character in this animated adventure, set a thousand years ago, about an orphan who dreams of becoming a great warrior despite being sold into slavery after the murder of his mother. Voice cast includes Ian McShane, Jacob Latimore and China Anne McClain.

Braven (R for violence, sexual references and pervasive profanity) Action thriller about a logger (Jason Momoa) and father (Stephen Lang) forced to fight for their lives when their family’s cabin in the woods is seized by drug smugglers. With Jill Wagner, Garret Dillahunt and Brendan Fletcher.

The Cage Fighter (Unrated) Blue-collar hero biopic chronicling 40 year-old journeyman Joe Carman’s return to Mixed Martial Arts after a long layoff, over the vehement objections of his wife and four daughters.

Driving While Black (Unrated) Hands on the dashboard comedy, set in L.A., highlighting the hazards of being an African-American (Dominique Purdy) delivering pizza in a city where cops routinely make profile stops. With Sheila Tejada, John Mead and Julian Bane.

A Fantastic Woman (R for profanity, nudity, sexuality and disturbing violence) Chilean drama, set in Santiago, about a struggling cabaret singer (Daniela Vega) who becomes a murder suspect when her straight sugar daddy (Francisco Reyes) suddenly dies and the cops find out she’s a transsexual. Support cast includes Luis Gnecco, Aline Kuppenheim and Amparo Noguera. (In Spanish with subtitles)

Lies We Tell (Unrated) British crime saga about a trusted limo driver (Gabriel Byrne) who comes to regret destroying evidence of his recently-deceased, billionaire boss’ (Harvey Keitel) clandestine affair with a 16 year-old, Muslim mistress (Sibylla Deen). With Mark Addy, Jan Addin and Reece Ritchie.

The Music of Silence (Unrated) Thinly-veiled biopic of Andrea Bocelli (Toby Sebastian), the blind Italian boy who overcame his limitations and humble origins en route to opera superstardom. Cast includes Antonio Banderas, Jordi Molla and Luisa Ranieri.

Scorched Earth (R for violence and profanity) Post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller about a bloodthirsty bounty hunter (Gina Carano) in a race to kill criminals before the end of the world. Featuring John Hannah, Stephanie Bennett and Patrick Gilmore.

