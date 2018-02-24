By

by Kam Williams

For movies opening February 23, 2018



Annihilation (R for violence, profanity, sexuality and bloody images) Sci-fi thriller based on Jeff VanderMeer’s best seller of the same name about a biologist (Natalie Portman) who volunteers to lead a secret mission into the same environmental disaster area where her husband (Oscar Issac) has disappeared. With Tessa Thompson, Gina Rodriguez and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Every Day (PG-13 for profanity, underage drinking, suggestive material and mature themes) Adaptation of David Levithan’s NY Times best seller about a 16 year-old girl (Angourie Rice) who falls in love with a ghost that inhabits a different body every day. Supporting cast includes Debby Ryan, Maria Bello and Justice Smith.

Game Night (R for profanity, sexuality and violence) Crime comedy revolving around a couple (Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams) that invites some friends to play a murder mystery, only to have the party turn into a real-life whodunit when the husband’s brother (Kyle Chandler) gets kidnapped by what were supposed to be fake thugs. With Sharon Horgan, Billy Magnussen, Lamorne Harris, Camille Chen and Kylie Bunbury. .

Curvature (Unrated) Sci-fi thriller about a scientist (Lyndsy Fonseca) who travels back in time after a mysterious phone call in order to stop herself from committing a murder. With Linda Hamilton, Glenn Morshower and Noah Bean.

Did You Wonder Who Fired the Gun? (Unrated) Justice delayed documentary investigating the events surrounding the 1946 killing of a black man in an Alabama convenience store by the owner, the director’s great-grandfather, a Ku Klux Klansman.

Half Magic (R for frontal nudity, profanity, graphic sexuality and drug use) Heather Graham wrote, directed and stars in this battle-of-the-sexes comedy revolving around three BFFs’ (Graham, Angela Kinsey and Stephanie Beatriz) dating and work woes. With Molly Shannon, Johnny Knoxville and Thomas Lennon.

Hannah (Unrated) Charlotte Rampling plays the title character in this intimate portrait of a housekeeper drifting between denial and reality in the wake of her husband’s (Andre Wilms) being sent up the river. Featuring Stephanie Van Vyve, Simon Bisschop and Jessica Fanhan. (In French and English with subtitles)

Hichki (Unrated) Bollywood coming-of-age drama about a young woman (Rani Mukerji) with Tourette syndrome who turns her weakness into a strength en route to landing a teaching position at an elite prep school. With Supriya Pilgaonkar and Ivan Rodrigues. (In Hindi with subtitles)

Mute (Unrated) Futuristic sci-fi, set in Berlin in the 2050s, chronicling a mute bartender’s (Alexander Skarsgard) desperate search for his missing girlfriend with the help of a couple of U.S. Army surgeons (Paul Ruddd and Justin Theroux) on a mission of their own. Support cast includes Seyneb Saleh, Robert Sheehan and Noel Clarke.

Survivors Guide to Prison (Unrated) Incarceration documentary with practical tips for felons preparing for a stint behind bars. Featuring commentary by Danny Trejo, RZA, Ice-T, Susan Sarandon, Russell Simmons, Busta Rhymes and Q-Tip.

