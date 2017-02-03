By

OPENING THIS WEEK

Kam's Kapsules

Weekly Previews That Make Choosing a Film Fun

by Kam Williams

For movies opening February 3, 2017





BIG BUDGET FILMS

Rings (PG-13 for violence, terror, mature themes, drug use and some sexuality) Supernatural prequel to The Ring, revolving around a young couple (Alex Roe and Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz) who, against their better judgment, decide to explore an urban legend about a videotape that kills its viewers a week after they watch it. Cast includes Aimee Teegarden, Johnny Galecki, Laura Wiggins and Vincent D’Onofrio.

The Space between Us (PG-13 for profanity and brief sensuality) Futuristic sci-fi adventure about a boy born on Mars (Asa Butterfield) who travels to Earth to find the father he’s never known and the street-smart girl (Britt Robertson) he met online. With Gary Oldman, Janet Montgomery, BD Wong and Carla Gugino.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

American Violence (Unrated) Psychological thriller revolving around a shrink (Denise Richards) hired to determine whether or not an inmate (Kaiwi Lyman-Mersereau) on Death Row deserves a stay of execution. With Columbus Short, Bruce Dern and Michael Pare.

Chapter & Verse (Unrated) Unlikely-buddies drama about a gang leader-turned-Meals on Wheels deliveryman (Daniel Beaty) who forges a friendship with a 75 year-old, shut in (Loretta Devine) on his route. Featuring Omari Hardwick, Selenis Leyva and Khadim Diop.

The Comedian (R for pervasive profanity and crude sexual references) Robert De Niro handles the title role in this coarse comedy chronicling the effort of a former, TV star to mount a comeback doing standup. Ensemble cast includes Danny DeVito, Leslie Mann, Billy Crystal, Harvey Keitel, Jimmy Walker, Patti Lupone, Gilbert Gottfried, Hannibal Buress and Charles Grodin.

Confidential Assignment (Unrated) Action adventure about a North Korean detective (Hyun Bin) who joins forces with a South Korean cop (Hae-jin Yoo) to apprehend a refugee mob boss (Ju-hyuk Kim) on the lam. With Young-nam Jang, Dong-hwi Lee and Yoona. (In Korean with subtitles)

The Grace of Jake (Unrated) Musical dramedy about a just-paroled convict (Jake La Botz) who steals a car and drives from California to Arkansas in search of his long-lost dad (Michael Beck). With Jordin Sparks, Lew Temple and Ravi Kapoor.

Growing Up Smith (PG-13 for profanity and brief drug use) Coming-of-age comedy, set in 1979, about a 10 year-old Indian immigrant’s (Roni Akurati) obsessive pursuit of his idea of the American Dream. With Jason Lee, Hilarie Burton and Anjul Nigam.

I Am Not Your Negro (PG-13 for profanity, mature themes, violent images and brief nudity) Civil rights documentary, narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, examining James Baldwin’s views on race in America as expressed in an unfinished manuscript entitled, “Remember This House.” Featuring archival footage of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X and Medgar Evers.

Midsummer in Newtown (Unrated) Bittersweet documentary highlighting how the citizens of a shattered Connecticut town turned to art to recover from the mass murder of 26 elementary school students and teachers.

Oklahoma City (Unrated) Domestic terror documentary revisiting the events leading up to the 1995 bombing of a federal office building which claimed 168 lives and injured 680 other people.

War on Everyone (R for violence, nudity, sexuality, drug use and pervasive profanity) Crime comedy about a couple of corrupt cops (Alexander Skarsgard and Michael Pena) who get more than they bargained for when they try to shakedown a strip club manager (Caleb Landry Jones). With Theo James, Tessa Thompson and Paul Reiser.

Youth in Oregon (Unrated) Road dramedy about an embittered 80 year-old (Frank Langella) who finds a new reason to live while being driven by his son-in-law (Billy Crudup) to Oregon where he’s supposed to be euthanized. Support cast includes Mary Kay Place, Christina Applegate and Josh Lucas.

