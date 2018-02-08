By

OPENING THIS WEEK

Kam's Kapsules

Weekly Previews That Make Choosing a Film Fun

by Kam Williams

For movies opening February 9, 2018



BIG BUDGET FILMS

The 15:17 to Paris (PG-13 for violence, profanity, bloody images, drug references and suggestive material) Clint Eastwood directed this action thriller reenacting the subduing by three American tourists of an Islamist terrorist who opened fire with an assault rifle on passengers aboard a train traveling from Amsterdam to Paris. Co-starring heroes Spencer Stone, Anthony Sadler and Alex Skarlatos as themselves.

Fifty Shades Freed (R for profanity, frontal nudity and graphic sexuality) Final installment of the erotic trilogy finds newlyweds Christian (Jamie Dornan) and Ana’s (Dakota Johnson) marital bliss threatened by the surfacing of a stalker (Eric Johnson) and his former dominatrix (Kim Basinger). With Arielle Kebbel, Brant Daugherty and Dylan Neal.

La Boda de Valentina (R for profanity) Marimar Vega plays the title character in this romantic comedy about a Mexican immigrant in love with a New Yorker (Ryan Carnes) who’s being pressured by her family to return home to marry her ex-boyfriend (Omar Chaparro). Featuring Kate Vernon, Jesus Zavala and Tony Dalton. (In English and Spanish with subtitles)

Peter Rabbit (PG for rude humor) Combination live-action and animated adaptation of Beatrix Potter’s classic tale about an rebellious rabbit’s (James Corden) attempt to raid a farmer’s (Domhnall Gleeson) garden. Cast includes Daisy Ridley, Rose Byrne, Sam Neill, Margot Robbie and Sia.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

Basmati Blues (Unrated) Musical comedy about a brilliant scientist (Brie Larson) who invents a genetically-modified strain of rice with the help of her father (Scott Bakula) only to have it ruin the Indian farmers they’d hoped to help. With Donald Sutherland, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Tyne Daly.

Before We Vanish (Unrated) Sci-fi thriller about three aliens who each inhabit an earthling’s body in preparation for a mass invasion of the planet. Co-starring Masami Nagasawa, Horoki Hasegawa and Ryuehei Matsuda. (In Japanese with subtitles)

Entanglement (Unrated) Romantic dramedy about a guy (Thomas Middleditch) who unwittingly uncovers a dark family secret about the woman (Jess Weixler) he’s about to fall in love with. Supporting cast includes Diana Bang, Nicole LaPlaca and Johannah Newmarch.

The Female Brain (Unrated) Battle-of-the-sexes comedy examining the biochemistry controlling women’s romantic impulses. Directed by Whitney Cummings, and featuring commentary by Sofia Vergara, Cecily Strong, James Marsden and Deon Cole.

Fourplay (Unrated) Romantic dramedy revolving around a blind date brunch hosted by a British couple (Colin Firth and Mariel Hemingway) for an American scriptwriter (Mike Binder) and a French makeup artist (Irene Jacob). With Stephen Fry, Jack Dee and Christopher Lawford.

Signature Move (Unrated) Out-of-the-closet dramedy, set in Chicago, about a lesbian Pakistani (Fawzia Mirza) who falls in love with a Mexican gym rat (Sari Sanchez) she meets in the ring after taking up Lucha-style wrestling. Featuring Shabana Azmi, Audrey Francis and Mark Hood. (In English, Spanish and Urdu)

When We First Met (Unrated) Romantic comedy about a guy (Adam Devine) who travels back in time to understand why the girl of his dreams (Alexandra Daddario) dumped him after what he thought was the perfect first date. With Robbie Amell, Noureen DeWulf and Andrew Bachelor.

