By

OPENING THIS WEEK

Kam’s Kapsules

Weekly Previews That Make Choosing a Film Fun

by Kam Williams

For movies opening January 19, 2018

BIG BUDGET FILMS

12 Strong (R for violence and pervasive profanity) Adaptation of “Horse Soldiers,” Doug Stanton’s best seller chronicling the declassified exploits of a Special Forces unit deployed to Afghanistan in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. Co-starring Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon, William Fitchner, Michael Pena, Rob Riggle and Trevante Rhodes.

Den of Thieves (R for violence, profanity, sexuality and nudity) Crime caper revolving around a seasoned team of bank robbers’ audacious plan to steal $120 million in cash from the L.A. branch of the Federal Reserve Bank. Cast includes Gerard Butler, 50 Cent, Pablo Schreiber and O’Shea Jackson, Jr.

Forever My Girl (PG for mature themes, mild epithets and alcohol consumption) Romance drama revolving around a country music star’s (Alex Roe) reunion with the childhood sweetheart (Jessica Rothe) he left at the altar a decade earlier when he returns home for his best friend’s funeral. Support cast includes John Benjamin Hickey, Abby Ryder and Travis Tritt.

The Leisure Seeker (R for sexuality and mature themes) Adaptation of Michael Zadoorian’s bittersweet best seller about a couple of ailing octogenarians (Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland) who ignore doctors’ orders to embark on a final cross-country trip in their trusty RV. With Kirsty Mitchell, Janet Moloney and Joshua Mikel.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

Delirium (R for violence and disturbing images) Harrowing horror flick about a just-discharged mental patient (Topher Grace) who inherits a haunted house from his recently-deceased parents (Robin Thomas and Daisy McCrackin). With Patricia Clarkson, Genesis Rodriguez and Callan Mulvey.

The Final Year (Unrated) Lame duck documentary chronicling the accomplishments of President Obama’s foreign policy team during his last months in office. Featuring behind-the-scenes footage of Obama, Secretary of State John Kerry and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power.

Kangaroo (Unrated) Macropodidae marsupial documentary chronicling Australia’s long-standing love-hate relationship with its national animal.

Mama Africa (Unrated) Reverential documentary about Miriam Makeba (1932-2008), the South African singer/political activist who lived in exile until the end of Apartheid. Featuring archival footage of Nelson and Winnie Mandela, Kathleen Cleaver, Harry Belafonte and her husband, Stokely Carmichael. (In English and French with subtitles)

Mary and the Witch’s Flower (PG for action and mature themes) Animated fantasy based on “The Little Broomstick” by Mary Stewart, a children’s novel about a bored, 10 year-old (Hana Sugisaki) who escapes her humdrum life with the help of a magical broomstick which enables her to fly above the clouds. With Ryunosuke Kamiki, Yuki Amami and Fumiyo Kohinata. (In Japanese with subtitles)

Mom & Dad (R for sexuality, nudity, teen drug use, disturbing violence and pervasive profanity) Selma Blair and Nicolas Cage play the title characters in this horror comedy about a day-long hysteria of unknown origin that turns parents all over the world into homicidal maniacs out to kill their own kids. Supporting cast includes Annie Winters, Lance Henriksen and Rachel Melvin.

Step Sisters (PG-13 for sexuality, crude humor, partying, profanity and drug references) Cross-cultural comedy about a Harvard Law School-bound black undergrad (Megalyn Echikunwoke) who decides to choreograph dance routines for her rhythmically-challenged, white sorority sisters so they can enter the annual step competition. With Eden Sher, Naturi Naughton, Destiny Lopez and Gage Golightly.

