OPENING THIS WEEK

Kam’s Kapsules

Weekly Previews That Make Choosing a Film Fun

by Kam Williams

For movies opening January 26, 2018

BIG BUDGET FILMS

Hostiles (R for profanity and graphic violence) Panoramic Western, set in 1892, about a veteran cavalry Captain (Christian Bale) who reluctantly agrees to escort a dying Cheyenne chief (Wes Studi) from a fort in New Mexico back to his tribe’s ancestral lands in Montana. Supporting cast includes Rosamund Pike, Adam Beach, Ben Foster and Timothee Chalamet.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (PG-13 for action, violence, profanity and mature themes) Epic finale of the sci-fi saga finds Thomas (Dylan O’Brien) and company negotiating their way through a deadly labyrinth while on a dangerous mission to find a cure for a contagious disease. With Rosa Salazar, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Kaya Scodelario.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

American Folk (PG for mild epithets and mature themes) Romance drama revolving around two strangers (Joe Purdy and Amber Rubarth) who fall in love and make beautiful music together after being stranded in an airport on the West Coast in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. With David Fine, Bruce Beatty and Krisha Fairchild.

The Clapper (R for profanity and sexual references) Romantic comedy about an infomercial audience member (Ed Helms) whose sudden 15 minutes of fame ruins his relationship with the girl of his dreams (Amanda Seyfried). Cast includes Tracy Morgan, Adam Levine, Leah Remini and the late Alan Thicke.

The Insult (R for profanity and violence) Beirut drama about a personal beef between a Lebanese Christian (Adel Karam) and a Palestinian (Kamel El Basha) that morphs into a media circus. With Camille Salameh, Rita Hayek and Talal Jurdi. (In Arabic with subtitles)

Kickboxer: Retaliation (R for violence) Mixed Martial Arts sequel finds Kurt (Alain Moussi) kidnapped, sedated and flown back to Thailand where he is forced to face a 6′ 8″, 400 lb. strongman (Hafpor Julius Bjornsson) in a prizefight with a $2 million purse. Featuring Christopher Lambert, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Mike Tyson.

Like Me (Unrated) Suspense thriller revolving around a reckless felon (Addison Timlin) who develops a huge following when she starts broadcasting her crime spree on social media. With Ian Nelson, Stuart Rudin and Larry Fessenden.

The Neighbor (R for profanity, sexuality, violence and drug use) Midlife crisis drama about a miserably-married homebody (William Fitchner) who falls for his new, next-door neighbor (Jessica McNamee) with an abusive husband (Michael Rosenbaum). With Jean Louisa Kelly, Colin Woodell and Erich Andersen.

Please Stand By (PG-13 for brief profanity) Dakota Fanning stars in this character-driven dramedy about an autistic woman who runs away from her group home in San Francisco to enter her 500-page script in a Star Trek competition being staged in Hollywood. Support cast includes Toni Collette, Alice Eve and Marla Gibbs.

West of the Jordan River (Unrated) Middle East documentary examining the escalating tensions between displaced Palestinians and Jewish settlers in Israel’s occupied territories. (In English, Arabic and Hebrew with subtitles)

