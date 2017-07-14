For movies opening July 14, 2017

By

by Kam Williams

The Big Sick (R for profanity and sexual references) Romantic comedy recounting the real-life courting of fan (Zoe Kazan) by a Pakistani stand-up comedian (Kumail Nanjiani as himself). Supporting cast includes Ray Romano, Holly Hunter and SNL’s Aidy Bryant.

War for the Planet of the Apes (PG-13 for action, violence, mature themes and disturbing images) Captivating capstone to the popular primate trilogy pits Caesar (Andy Serkis) and the simians against an army of humans led by a ruthless colonel (Woody Harrelson) in an epic showdown that will determine the fate of both species once and for all. With Steve Zahn, Terry Notary and Judy Greer.

Wish Upon (PG-13 for profanity, violence, disturbing images and mature themes) Body count horror flick about a mysterious music box that grants a grateful 17 year-old’s (Joey King) every wish, including money, love and popularity. Trouble is, she has no idea her good fortune comes with a deadly price. Co-starring Ryan Phillippe, Ki Hong Lee and Mitchell Slaggert.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

Battle Scars (Unrated) Post war drama about a veteran’s (Zane Holtz) attempt to readjust to civilian life after suffering devastating physical and psychic wounds during a tour of duty in Afghanistan. Featuring Ryan Eggold, Jamal Woolard and Heather McComb.

Birthright: A War Story (Unrated) Women’s reproductive rights are the subject of this documentary examining the effort to repeal Roe v.Wade.

Blind (R for profanity, sexual references and brief drug use) Romance drama about a blind widower (Alec Baldwin) who having a risky love affair with the wife (Demi Moore) of a powerful, white-collar criminal (Dylan McDermott) temporarily imprisoned for insider trading. With Eden Epstein, Viva Bianca and Dorothy Liman.

Bronx Gothic (Unrated) Reverential biopic about Okwui Okpokwasili and her autobiographical, one-woman play about coming-of-age black and female in New York in the Eighties.

Chasing Coral (Unrated) Climate change documentary featuring divers’ time-lapse photography as well as scientists exploring why the world’s coral reefs are disappearing at an alarming rate.

Lady Macbeth (R for profanity, sexuality, frontal nudity and disturbing violence) Adaptation of Nikolai Leskov’s classic novel, set in the 19th Century, about a miserably-married teenager (Florence Pugh) who cheats on her rich, sadistic husband twice her age (Paul Hilton) with one of the servants (Cosmo Jarvis). With Christopher Fairbank, Naomi Ackie and Anton Palmer.

To the Bone (Unrated) Fact-based drama about a 20 year-old anorexic (Lily Collins) who enters a rehab clinic run by a physician (Keanu Reeves) with an unorthodox bedside manner. Cast includes Carrie Preston, Liana Liberato and Brooke Smith.

