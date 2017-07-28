By

OPENING THIS WEEK

Kam’s Kapsules

Weekly Previews That Make Choosing a Film Fun

by Kam Williams

For movies opening July 28, 2017

BIG BUDGET FILMS

Atomic Blonde (R for sexuality, nudity, graphic violence and pervasive profanity) Cold War thriller, set shortly before the fall of the Berlin Wall, about an MI6 agent (Charlize Theron) dispatched to Germany to solve the murder of a fellow spy. Cast includes James McAvoy, John Goodman, Eddie Marsan and Toby Jones.

Brigsby Bear (PG-13 for drug use, teen partying, mature themes and brief sexuality) Offbeat comedy about a recently-freed kidnap victim (Kyle Mooney), abducted in infancy, who decides to make a movie of his favorite TV show while adjusting to a real world he’s never known. With Beck Bennett, Claire Danes, Mark Hamill, Andy Samberg and Greg Kinnear.

The Emoji Movie (PG for rude humor) Animated adventure about an over-enunciating, text message emoji (T.J. Miller) who embarks on a quest for a filter that will limit him to one facial expression, just like his parents (Steven Wright and Jennifer Coolidge). Voice cast includes James Corden, Anna Faris and Maya Rudolph.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

Imperfections (Unrated) Crime comedy about a struggling actress (Virginia Kull) still living with her mother (Marilu Henner) who plots a diamond heist in order to pay for her move from Chicago to Hollywood. With Ed Begley, Jr., Zach McGowan and Ashton Holmes.

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power (Unrated) Al Gore picks up where he left off in this cautionary documentary warning of the havoc being wreaked around the planet as a consequence of climate change. Featuring juxtaposed commentary by Presidents Obama and Trump.

Menashe (PG for mature themes) Menashe Lustig playes the title character in this bittersweet drama, set in the heart of NYC’s Hasidic community, about a grieving widower’s struggle to raise his son (Ruben Niborski) alone in the wake of his wife’s untimely death. With Yoel Weisshaus and Meyer Schwartz. (In Yiddish with subtitles)

The Midwife (Unrated) Bittersweet drama about the unlikely friendship which blossoms between a high-strung midwife (Catherine Frot) and her late father’s, free-spirited mistress (Catherine Deneuve). Featuring Olivier Gourmet, Quentin Dolmaire and Mylene Demongeot. (In French with subtitles)

Mubarakan (Unrated) Romantic comedy revolving around identical twins (Arjun Kapoor), with polar opposite personalities, simple-minded and street-smart, who swap identities after the savvy one is pressured into an arranged marriage he wants no part of. With Anil Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Neha Sharma. (In Hindi with subtitles)

Person to Person (Unrated) Ensemble drama, shot on 16mm film, chronicling a very eventful day in the lives of a reporter, a record collector, a clock shop owner and other native New Yorkers. Co-starring Michael Cera, Philip Baker Hall, Isiah Whitlock, Jr. and Abbi Jacobson.

Rumble (Unrated) Rock and Roll retrospective about Native-American musical icons. Featuring Jimi Hendrix, George Clinton, Link Wray, Slash, Steven Tyler, Quincy Jones and Buffy Sainte-Marie.

Strange Weather (R for one sex scene) Holly Hunter stars in this poignant character study as a grief-stricken mother roaming around the back roads of the Deep South in search of an explanation for her late son’s suicide. With Carrie Coon, Choppy Guillotte and Cotton Yancey.

Source: Baret News